Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:44 IST
Uber introduces e-auto service in Ayodhya, ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
The San-Francisco company's India arm will also commence UberGo operations in Ayodhya.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
e-vehicles: The ride-hailing major Uber has introduced its electric auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, during a launch event flagged-off by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Customers will be able to avail the e-auto rickshaw services using the Uber application, just like the car-booking firm's present range of services, the company informed.
Advertisement
The San-Francisco company's India arm will also commence UberGo operations, its most affordable car offering, alongside Uber Intercity, which will aid in all inter-city travel needs to Ayodhya from prominent travel destinations within Uttar Pradesh, it said.
The expansion into Ayodhya aligns with the company's growth plans in India and reflects its ‘India to Bharat’ strategy to boost its footprint and product offerings to regional markets, Uber said, citing media reports.
Advertisement
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions."
"With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth,” he informed.
Advertisement
Currently, Uber provides its services in more than 125 cities in the country.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.