Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Uber unveils CO2 emission tracking feature

The feature is live across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Reported by: Business Desk
Uber
Uber | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
CO2 track: Ride-hailing app Uber has launched a feature for riders to track the carbon emissions they saved on taking an Uber Green ride.

The ‘Emissions Savings’ feature will give Uber riders visibility on how many kilograms of CO2 emissions they could by riding in Uber Green vehicles, the company said.

Live across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Uber said the feature is an attempt for a behavioural shift to sustainable choices. It also comes as part of the US-headquartered company’s mission to be a zero-emissions mobility platform.

Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations at Uber said, “We understand that often it is tough for people to realise exactly how much they contribute to the environment by taking a single ride in a vehicle running on sustainable energy. The scale of that impact is an important tool to have at their fingertips in order for them to make more informed decisions around sustainability in their day-to-day lives.”

As part of the feature, riders can 

  • See impact of rides: In the Account section of the Uber app, the “Estimated CO2 saved" links users to view all of the emissions saved by opting for Uber Green.
     
  • Savings graph: Riders can see a graphic to compare CO2 emission savings, with examples of how their emission savings add up. 
     
  • Calculate emission difference: The emission savings reflect to users the difference between taking an Uber Green instead of an Uber Premier trip of the same distance, showing how much CO2 emissions they avoided.

Uber started its India operations in 2013, with a presence in 125 cities. The Uber Green feature competes with BluSmart in India, which since 2019 offers all-electric rides. BluSmart has a feature for sharing carbon savings through the app through a carbon icon on its homepage.

Uber launched its Green feature in June last year in India for low or no-emission rides. Launched globally in 2021, it is present in over 100 cities in 15 countries.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

