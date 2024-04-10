Advertisement

Uno Minda, a prominent player in auto ancillary sector, on Wednesday announced the commencement of construction activities for its upcoming passenger vehicle alloy-wheel plant in Haryana, representing a significant investment of Rs 542 crore.

Located at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana, the state-of-the-art facility is slated to boast a robust production capacity of 1.2 lakh wheels per month upon completion.

In a statement released by Uno Minda, the company outlined its phased approach towards establishing the plant over the course of the next five years, with the first phase anticipated to be operational by the second quarter of FY26.

Having secured a sprawling land parcel spanning 94.32 acres at IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana HSIIDC, Uno Minda is set to fuel both its current operations and future expansions. A designated portion of approximately 25 acres has been earmarked for the greenfield alloy wheel plant.

Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and Managing Director of Uno Minda Group, articulated the company's strategic vision for growth, emphasizing the imperative of expansion to propel the business forward. He underscored the strategic focus on establishing large-scale, technologically advanced megafactories, coupled with the consolidation of existing facilities to enhance operational efficiency and achieve economic optimization.

(With PTI inputs)

