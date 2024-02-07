Advertisement

EV Charging: The US Departments of Transportation and Energy will invest USD 325 million across three programs to advance EV technologies, repair chargers and cut battery costs, as per a White House announcement on Friday.

"This new funding for EV chargers will repair and replace existing, non-operational chargers across the country, reduce costs for deploying charging in underserved communities, and cut battery costs", it said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the US awarded nearly USD 150 million for projects in 20 states to replace, and rectify approximately 4,500 existing electric vehicle charging ports.

The new funds fall under the $ 5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by a USD 1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law.

Advertisement

Under this program, the US states need to operate federally-funded charging ports for at least five years, which should comply by working 97 per cent of the time.