TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:09 IST

US earmarks $ 325 million to repair EV chargers, reduce battery costs

The new funds fall under the $ 5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by a USD 1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law.

Business Desk
US earmarks $325 million to repair EV chargers, reduce battery costs
US earmarks $325 million to repair EV chargers, reduce battery costs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
EV Charging: The US Departments of Transportation and Energy will invest USD 325 million across three programs to advance EV technologies, repair chargers and cut battery costs, as per a White House announcement on Friday.

"This new funding for EV chargers will repair and replace existing, non-operational chargers across the country, reduce costs for deploying charging in underserved communities, and cut battery costs", it said.

On Thursday, the US awarded nearly USD 150 million for projects in 20 states to replace, and rectify approximately 4,500 existing electric vehicle charging ports.

The new funds fall under the $ 5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by a USD 1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law.

Under this program, the US states need to operate federally-funded charging ports for at least five years, which should comply by working 97 per cent of the time. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:01 IST

