Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Both Hyundai and Kia addressed the decision, stressing their commitment to identifying and rectifying potential safety issues.

Kia
Kia | Image: X Photo
US ends probe: US auto safety regulators announced on Wednesday the conclusion of their investigation into engine fire risks affecting 3 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles, determining that no further recalls or repairs are warranted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that it was closing the probe following eight recalls issued by the Korean automakers, which collectively addressed concerns related to engine fires. 

Both Hyundai and Kia addressed the decision, stressing their commitment to identifying and rectifying potential safety issues.

Initiated in 2019 and expanded in 2021 after reports of 161 fires stemming from engine failures, the investigation revealed that the majority of the recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles experienced reduced fire rates post-recall implementation. However, those that remained unrepaired continued to exhibit elevated fire risks.

To ensure completion of the necessary recalls, Hyundai pledged to send reminders to affected owners over the next three years, while Kia committed to issuing notifications every eight months for the majority of its vehicle owners during the same period.

As part of their mitigation efforts, both Hyundai and Kia have been installing engine control software modifications designed to detect impending engine failure, notify drivers, and restrict engine power. Additionally, they have extended limited engine warranties.

In a related development, Kia recalled 80,000 2011 model year Sorento vehicles in December for inspections and potential engine replacements to address fire risks.

Separately, NHTSA initiated an investigation in November into 16 recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia, affecting 6.4 million vehicles due to brake fluid leaks that could lead to fires.

 The automakers have been recalling vehicles since 2016 in response to various safety concerns.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

