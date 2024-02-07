Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:17 IST
Vespa launches scooter with dragon motifs in 2024
Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will make 1,888 units available for purchase
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Luxury Scooters: The Italian luxury brand Vespa has launched Vespa 946 Dragon, marking the second consecutive year that Vespa 946 commemorates its iconography with an exclusive collection.
Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will make 1,888 units available for purchase. The buyers can confirm their bookings through an authorised dealership or via the company's official website.
Advertisement
Lunar inspiration
Based on the 946 Dragon, the latest model has textured dragon motif dancing across the length of the gold frame in a contrasting emerald green.
Advertisement
This hand-crafted in Italy model features the American varsity-style lettering, narrating the dragon’s celebrated years on the Lunar calendar.
Technical features
The latest graphic Vespa model is fuelled by an air-cooled, 125 cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 11.7 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque.
On the mechanical front, the Dragon edition has a metal-monocoque body, and comes with a single leading-link shock upfront, 12-inch wheels and a 220 mm front disc brake.
Advertisement
Apart from this, it continues to have the LED headlight setup, body-colour side mirrors, and single seating arrangement with leg space for the rider.
Dragon accessories
Along with this scooter, Vespa has also released its first-ever clothing item, a matching ‘varsity’ jacket.
The jacket’s front panel features Vespa’s iconic V monogram accompanied by an ancient Chinese proverb and it is colour-coordinated with the scooter.
Advertisement
Currently, Vespa has five scooters available for purchase in India such as the ZX 125 at Rs 1.17 lakh, and the VXL 125 for Rs 1.31 lakh.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:42 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higherBusiness News10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.