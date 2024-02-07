Advertisement

Luxury Scooters: The Italian luxury brand Vespa has launched Vespa 946 Dragon, marking the second consecutive year that Vespa 946 commemorates its iconography with an exclusive collection.

Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will make 1,888 units available for purchase. The buyers can confirm their bookings through an authorised dealership or via the company's official website.

Advertisement

Image credit: Vespa

Lunar inspiration

Based on the 946 Dragon, the latest model has textured dragon motif dancing across the length of the gold frame in a contrasting emerald green.

Advertisement

This hand-crafted in Italy model features the American varsity-style lettering, narrating the dragon’s celebrated years on the Lunar calendar.

Image credit: Vespa

Technical features

The latest graphic Vespa model is fuelled by an air-cooled, 125 cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 11.7 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque.

On the mechanical front, the Dragon edition has a metal-monocoque body, and comes with a single leading-link shock upfront, 12-inch wheels and a 220 mm front disc brake.

Advertisement

Apart from this, it continues to have the LED headlight setup, body-colour side mirrors, and single seating arrangement with leg space for the rider.

Image credit: Vespa

Dragon accessories

Along with this scooter, Vespa has also released its first-ever clothing item, a matching ‘varsity’ jacket.

The jacket’s front panel features Vespa’s iconic V monogram accompanied by an ancient Chinese proverb and it is colour-coordinated with the scooter.

Advertisement

Currently, Vespa has five scooters available for purchase in India such as the ZX 125 at Rs 1.17 lakh, and the VXL 125 for Rs 1.31 lakh.