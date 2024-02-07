Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Vespa launches scooter with dragon motifs in 2024

Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will make 1,888 units available for purchase

Business Desk
Vespa launches scooter with dragon motifs in 2024
Vespa launches scooter with dragon motifs in 2024 | Image:Vespa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Luxury Scooters: The Italian luxury brand Vespa has launched Vespa 946 Dragon, marking the second consecutive year that Vespa 946 commemorates its iconography with an exclusive collection.

Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will make 1,888 units available for purchase. The buyers can confirm their bookings through an authorised dealership or via the company's official website.

Image credit: Vespa 

Lunar inspiration

Based on the 946 Dragon, the latest model has textured dragon motif dancing across the length of the gold frame in a contrasting emerald green.

This hand-crafted in Italy model features the American varsity-style lettering, narrating the dragon’s celebrated years on the Lunar calendar.

Image credit: Vespa 

Technical features

The latest graphic Vespa model is fuelled by an air-cooled, 125 cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 11.7 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque.

On the mechanical front, the Dragon edition has a metal-monocoque body, and comes with a single leading-link shock upfront, 12-inch wheels and a 220 mm front disc brake.

Apart from this, it continues to have the LED headlight setup, body-colour side mirrors, and single seating arrangement with leg space for the rider.

Image credit: Vespa 

Dragon accessories

Along with this scooter, Vespa has also released its first-ever clothing item, a matching ‘varsity’ jacket.

The jacket’s front panel features Vespa’s iconic V monogram accompanied by an ancient Chinese proverb and it is colour-coordinated with the scooter.

Currently, Vespa has five scooters available for purchase in India such as the ZX 125 at Rs 1.17 lakh, and the VXL 125 for Rs 1.31 lakh.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

