Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Vodafone rejects Iliad merger in Italy to pursue rival deals

Vodafone rejects Iliad merger in Italy to pursue rival deals

Business Desk
Vodafone rejects Iliad merger in Italy to pursue rival deals
Vodafone rejects Iliad merger in Italy to pursue rival deals | Image:Vodafone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Merger: The top technology communications firm Vodafone informed that it had rejected a sweetened offer from French telecom operator Iliad to merge their Italian businesses and was pursuing other deals in a market where it is losing revenue and makes no capital return.

Iliad said on Wednesday the British company had rebuffed a revised 50:50 proposal to create an operator with a combined enterprise value of $15.9 billion.

Advertisement

Vodafone said in December, after Iliad made its approach public, it was exploring options with several parties, potentially including a merger or a disposal.

One of them was a deal with Swisscom's Fastweb Italian unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

Advertisement

A Vodafone spokesperson on Wednesday said, "We are no longer in talks with Iliad, but our discussions with others continue."

The talks with Swisscom were more advanced than others, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Advertisement

Analysts at Citi said that Vodafone's rejection of Iliad, founded and majority owned by Xavier Niel, was disappointing.

"A deal with Swisscom's Fastweb could now become the base case," they said, while further mentioning that,"An inferior outcome in our view."

Advertisement

Shares in Vodafone, which have fallen 28 per cent in the last 12 months even as it agreed consolidation deals in Spain and Britain, were trading down 3 per cent in morning deals.

A tie-up with Fastweb, which has a fibre network and offers mobile through network-sharing deals, will not face the tough regulatory hurdles as one with Iliad, but it offers lower potential synergies, according to analysts.

Advertisement

An combined Vodafone-Iliad would have become the leader in the Italian market, ahead of Telecom Italia and Hutchison's Wind Tre.

Iliad said its rejected proposal was "the best possible business combination to benefit a struggling Italian market and telecommunications industry".

Advertisement

The company, which has grown rapidly in Italy since its arrival in 2018, said it would continue to "fiercely pursue market share across all segments" as a standalone operator.

It increased its earlier offer by 100 million euros to 6.6 billion euros in cash, with Vodafone also lined up to receive 2 billion euros of a shareholder loan.

Advertisement

Iliad would have received 400 million euros in cash, 100 million euros less than originally proposed, and also 2 billion euros of a shareholder loan, it said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement