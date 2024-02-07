Advertisement

Merger: The top technology communications firm Vodafone informed that it had rejected a sweetened offer from French telecom operator Iliad to merge their Italian businesses and was pursuing other deals in a market where it is losing revenue and makes no capital return.

Iliad said on Wednesday the British company had rebuffed a revised 50:50 proposal to create an operator with a combined enterprise value of $15.9 billion.

Vodafone said in December, after Iliad made its approach public, it was exploring options with several parties, potentially including a merger or a disposal.

One of them was a deal with Swisscom's Fastweb Italian unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

A Vodafone spokesperson on Wednesday said, "We are no longer in talks with Iliad, but our discussions with others continue."

The talks with Swisscom were more advanced than others, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Analysts at Citi said that Vodafone's rejection of Iliad, founded and majority owned by Xavier Niel, was disappointing.

"A deal with Swisscom's Fastweb could now become the base case," they said, while further mentioning that,"An inferior outcome in our view."

Shares in Vodafone, which have fallen 28 per cent in the last 12 months even as it agreed consolidation deals in Spain and Britain, were trading down 3 per cent in morning deals.

A tie-up with Fastweb, which has a fibre network and offers mobile through network-sharing deals, will not face the tough regulatory hurdles as one with Iliad, but it offers lower potential synergies, according to analysts.

An combined Vodafone-Iliad would have become the leader in the Italian market, ahead of Telecom Italia and Hutchison's Wind Tre.

Iliad said its rejected proposal was "the best possible business combination to benefit a struggling Italian market and telecommunications industry".

The company, which has grown rapidly in Italy since its arrival in 2018, said it would continue to "fiercely pursue market share across all segments" as a standalone operator.

It increased its earlier offer by 100 million euros to 6.6 billion euros in cash, with Vodafone also lined up to receive 2 billion euros of a shareholder loan.

Iliad would have received 400 million euros in cash, 100 million euros less than originally proposed, and also 2 billion euros of a shareholder loan, it said.

(With Reuters Inputs)