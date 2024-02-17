Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Volkswagen announces second phase of Mexico investment of $1 bn

Volkswagen's latest investment in its Mexican operations follows a $763.5 million plan announced in late 2022.

Business Desk
Volkswagen announces second phase of Mexico investment of $1 bn
Volkswagen announces second phase of Mexico investment of $1 bn | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

VW's Mexico plans: Volkswagen's (VWs) Mexican unit is poised to invest around $1 billion, in a second installment of spending by the German automaker aimed at boosting its electric vehicle (EV) business at its existing operations in central Mexico.

In a statement, the company did not offer further details on what kind of EV production it will undertake at its sprawling complex in central Puebla state.

Advertisement

Volkswagen's latest investment in its Mexican operations follows a $763.5 million plan announced in late 2022.

The earlier investment plan for Volkswagen's Puebla facilities, among Volkswagen's largest globally, was aimed at building a new paint plant as well as to start a new production line.

Advertisement

The company has made its Jetta, Taos and Tiguan models at its Puebla complex.

Since 2016, Volkswagen unit Audi has also made the Audi Q5, a compact SUV, at the same complex, and later added a hybrid version.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

16 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

16 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

16 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

21 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

21 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

a day ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

a day ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

a day ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala KARUNYA KR-641 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT

    Info9 minutes ago

  2. Elon Musk can seek review of order in SEC subpoena matter: US judge

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Dangal Scene Featuring Suhani Bhatnagar Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Child Actor In Aamir's Dangal Who Died At 19

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in 2 Companies in Navi Mumbai

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo