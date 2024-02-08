English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Volkswagen Group integrates ChatGPT in certain vehicles

The carmaker also confirmed that the current MEB and MQB EVO-based models will have access to automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

Business Desk
Volkswagen Group integrates ChatGPT in certain vehicles
Volkswagen Group integrates ChatGPT in certain vehicles | Image:Volkswagen Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

AI Integration: Volkswagen Group, in collaboration with Cerence Inc, has confirmed at the ongoing CES 2024, a global electronic trade show, held in Las Vegas that the automotive major will offer ChatGPT in certain vehicles, including SUVs.

The carmaker also confirmed that the current MEB and MQB EVO-based models will have access to automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

Advertisement

"VW MEB, MQB EVO models will be the first ones to utilise the ChatGPT integration first," the German automotive group said.

At the ongoing CES 2024, "Volkswagen has showcased its first vehicles that will get the artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot ChatGPT integrated into its IDA voice assistant," it said.

Advertisement

Volkswagen said that in the future, customers will have access to the growing AI database from all Volkswagen models equipped with IDA, and will read out the researched content to them while driving.

The new chatbot is offered in conjunction with the latest infotainment available in MEB-based models like the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3, and on the new MQB EVO platform based line-upm which includes the all-new Tiguan, the current-gen Passat and the Golf.

Advertisement

With this integration, the IDA voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning or answer general knowledge questions, according to the official release.

This feature can be helpful on many levels during a car journey by engaging in conversation, clearing up queries, interacting in an intuitive language and receiving vehicle-specific information, all purely hands-free it said.

Advertisement

Image credit: Volkswagen 

Vehicle data access

Volkswagen states there is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: the voice assistant is activated by saying ‘Hello IDA’ or pressing the button on the steering wheel, according to the release.

IDA automatically prioritises whether it should execute a vehicle function, search for a destination or adjust the temperature.

Advertisement

ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data; questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection.

This is facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to enable IDA to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable, it said.

Advertisement

The feature also prioritises security and seamless integration with IDA’s myriad capabilities, delivering ease of use for drivers.

Image credit: Volkswagen 

Advertisement

Will Volkswagen India's models have this feature?

At the moment, Volkswagen India does not sell any MQB EVO or MEB-based vehicles in the country and there has been no update on when the ChatGTP-based tech will be introduced in the country.

Advertisement

Although the ID.4 EV is expected to debut sometime this year (based on the MEB platform). It is yet to be seen if this feature makes its way to the new India-bound EV.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement