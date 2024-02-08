Advertisement

AI Integration: Volkswagen Group, in collaboration with Cerence Inc, has confirmed at the ongoing CES 2024, a global electronic trade show, held in Las Vegas that the automotive major will offer ChatGPT in certain vehicles, including SUVs.

The carmaker also confirmed that the current MEB and MQB EVO-based models will have access to automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

"VW MEB, MQB EVO models will be the first ones to utilise the ChatGPT integration first," the German automotive group said.

At the ongoing CES 2024, "Volkswagen has showcased its first vehicles that will get the artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot ChatGPT integrated into its IDA voice assistant," it said.

Volkswagen said that in the future, customers will have access to the growing AI database from all Volkswagen models equipped with IDA, and will read out the researched content to them while driving.

The new chatbot is offered in conjunction with the latest infotainment available in MEB-based models like the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3, and on the new MQB EVO platform based line-upm which includes the all-new Tiguan, the current-gen Passat and the Golf.

With this integration, the IDA voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning or answer general knowledge questions, according to the official release.

This feature can be helpful on many levels during a car journey by engaging in conversation, clearing up queries, interacting in an intuitive language and receiving vehicle-specific information, all purely hands-free it said.

Image credit: Volkswagen

Vehicle data access

Volkswagen states there is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: the voice assistant is activated by saying ‘Hello IDA’ or pressing the button on the steering wheel, according to the release.

IDA automatically prioritises whether it should execute a vehicle function, search for a destination or adjust the temperature.

ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data; questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection.

This is facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to enable IDA to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable, it said.

The feature also prioritises security and seamless integration with IDA’s myriad capabilities, delivering ease of use for drivers.

Image credit: Volkswagen

Will Volkswagen India's models have this feature?

At the moment, Volkswagen India does not sell any MQB EVO or MEB-based vehicles in the country and there has been no update on when the ChatGTP-based tech will be introduced in the country.

Although the ID.4 EV is expected to debut sometime this year (based on the MEB platform). It is yet to be seen if this feature makes its way to the new India-bound EV.