Auto Partnership: Europe’s top vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen Group is scouting for a partner in India, even as it seeks to expand its footprints through its wholly-owned local subsidiary Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVIPL).

Volkswagen has been keen on partnering with another automaker in India and is open to diluting its 100 percent ownership of Skoda Auto Volkswagen, provided there is strong synergies on platform sharing and parts sourcing, as per an Auto Car India report.

“Key executives from Germany are open to having conversations with the right business groups to explore an alliance in the country to share the significant investment needed to transition from ICE to EV vehicle platforms in the future,” as per a senior company executive, citing media reports.

Skoda Auto's EV strategy in India

While the Czech carmaker banks on building a vehicle portfolio based on the MQB A0 IN platform for both Skoda and Volkswagen, on the other hand, the Group has been clear about investing in a locally manufactured electric vehicle (EV) for India, and other global markets in the second half of this decade.

In January, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India had commenced working on a project codenamed PEAK EV to roll out a range of electric SUVs based on the MEB21G low-cost EV architecture. The platform under development will call for a minimum investment of 1 billion euros as it will be capable of spawning four different SUVs, two each for Skoda and Volkswagen, before the end of the decade.

Given the significant scope of investment needed to diversify into the EV space, the Group is exploring an alliance partner that can share future investment as well as the risk, and at the same time, capitalise on the global capabilities of its EV technology. “The idea is to share technology as well as risk emanating out of transitioning to the zero-emission space, which may take relatively longer in India,” added another person in the know.

Over the years, the Volkswagen Group has had conversations with Tata Motors for sharing vehicle architecture. It has engaged with MG Motor India's parent SAIC to share vehicle architecture as well as production capacity in the country, and it recently was in talks with Mahindra & Mahindra to explore the possibility of sharing the MEB21 compact EV architecture.

India-focused EV penetration

While the transition towards the EV segment is imminent, the pace of transition in India is expected to be slower, given the low per capita, high acquisition price and inadequate charging infrastructure.

So far, Tata Motors has single-handedly driven EV penetration in the country with a market share of over 75-80 per cent. Though mass-market brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and the Hyundai Motor Group are yet to enter the mainstream market, EV penetration is not likely to exceed 15-20 percent of the overall market as per several industry experts, citing media reports.