Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:57 IST
Volkswagen Scout to unveil its first electric-vehicle SUV in 2024
The off-roader label has been inactive since the International Harvester, the original SUV's manufacturer, retired the model in the 80's.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
German automotive major Volkswagen is set to unveil its first SUV under the Scout label later this year.
EV SUV: The launch of this highly anticpated electric SUV was recently confirmed in a teaser video titled "There is a Scout in All of Us" released by Scout, which stated," revealing summer 2024".
Advertisement
The off-roader label has been inactive since the International Harvester, the original SUV's manufacturer, retired the model in the 80's.
Initially, the resurrected Scout SUV brand will see a launch in North America, followed by other global markets. Earlier, the brand had announced that two 4WD EVs will be part of its first set of products.
Advertisement
Engaging revelations
The teaser video presents Scout SUVs and pickups from yesteryear, while showcasing visuals of rural landscapes, mainly from the United States region.
Advertisement
The two rugged EVs from the electric off-roader brand will be designed and manufactured in the US. The unveiling expects the first set of prototypes to be revealed sometime this year.
Earlier, the design sketches revealed silhouettes of both, a pickup and a large SUV, which are clearly envisioned as rivals for the Rivian R1T and R1S, respectively.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 6th, 2024 at 13:09 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024Web Stories15 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.