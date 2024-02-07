Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Volkswagen Virtus convertible revealed specifically for Brazil

The specially designed Virtus was used to transport the president around the plant's facilities.

Business Desk
Volkswagen Virtus convertible revealed specifically for Brazil 
Volkswagen Virtus convertible revealed specifically for Brazil  | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Convertible Vehicles: Automotive major Volkswagen unveiled a specially developed Virtus convertible for the Brazilian market, as per an official company statement.

The one-off prototype was displayed at the Volkswagen factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP) on the occasion of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to the facility, it said.

Volkswagen Virtus convertible updates 

Volkswagen Brazil informed that the Virtus Cabriolet is not just a chop-top iteration of the standard sedan. Along with removing the roof, the car’s structure was strengthened at pertinent points, while receiving varying suspension components.

Additionally, the doors have been slightly realigned and are without pillars, possible only after the roof was removed.

An additional strengthening rod has been installed connecting the left and the right B-pillar in order to add stability. Also, it has a lightly lengthened floor with more legroom, which meant changes to the car's fuel tank and rear seats, the company said.

The Virtus show car is painted in Biscay Blue and gets 18-inch wheels with a darkened finish and an all-black interior. It is powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, which is not available on the Virtus sold in India.

Production details 

Volkswagen Brazil said the custom Virtus convertible prototype was built in just six weeks by a team of 30 professionals. The specially designed Virtus was used to transport the president around the plant's facilities, it added.

Known for creating one-off models for special projects, Volkswagen Group has already created special project based on the Rapid convertible as a student project last year.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

