TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app

Drivers can connect to Volkswagen telematics solution for real-time assessment of driving behaviour and performance

Business Desk
VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app
VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app | Image:VW
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Car App: German automotive major, Volkswagen, has introduced the new 'My Volkswagen' app in India, offering an all-inclusive digital experience for both prospective and existing customers.

Driver-centric features

This smartphone app aims to provide a 360-degree experience with a range of services, such as the Volkswagen line-up, schedule test drives, use the 360-degree car visualiser, and book services online.

From searching through the Volkswagen product portfolio, to scheduling test drives, 360-degree car visualizer, and online booking to completing the customer journey by organising service schedules, vehicle health reports, and online purchases of loyalty products, all can be done via the app.

Notably, it is available for both iOS and Android-based devices.

The users can also connect to the Volkswagen telematics solution for real-time assessment of driving behaviour and performance. However, the customer needs to connect to the Volkswagen telematics solution (dongle) to avail this facility.

The 'My Volkswagen' app further includes a 'Digital Owner's Manual', offering information on signs, symbols, and warnings that could appear on the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

This feature supports various search options, such as 'type-search,' 'voice command,' and 'scan the image.'

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

