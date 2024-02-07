English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Wagoneer S launch plan to see Jeep enter EV market in US

Wagoneer S is the first EV by Jeep in the US, and second globally after the launch of Avenger in Paris in 2022.

Business Desk
Wagoneer S launch plan to see Jeep enter EV market in US
Wagoneer S launch plan to see Jeep enter EV market in US | Image:Jeep
Global EVs: Jeep, owned by the Italian American automotive maker Stellantis, is expected to venture into US's electric vehicle (EV) market with the Wagoneer S, syncing a powerful motor with its premium SUV.

Wagoneer S is the first EV by Jeep in the US, and second globally after the launch of Avenger in Paris in 2022.

While focusing on the 4xe segment, Jeep is transforming its 4×4 symbol altogether as part of its electrification transition.

Jeep Wagoneer S expects to have a power output of around 600 horsepower, which will allow it to reach 0-100 KMPH in about 3.5 seconds, as per media reports.

Stylistic aspects

In the teaser, a full-length LED light strip can be seen shown luminating the seven slot Jeep brand grill.

The American automotive marque has claimed the car to be a four-wheel drive that might give drivers a hint about the possibility of two motors to be installed in the vehicle.

e-Jeep

The introduction of the Jeep Wagoneer S is a step towards global electrification initiative by accomplishing zero emission freedom. The brand intends to accomplish this plan by 2038.

Jeep has revealed a teaser image of the Wagoneer S, which has shown the prominent styling details of the SUV like the signature Jeep grille.

The Jeep's latest e-vehicle gets the same body shell as its ICE derivative, however, the overall design has been kept a secret, according to media reports.

This whole electrification process has followed proper steps. First, by introducing plug-in hybrids to enhance their technology in the EV motor sector and second, to introduce different EV models within a few years.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:05 IST

