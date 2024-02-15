Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Waymo recalled vehicles to update automated driving software: NHTSA

The company has updated the software and all affected vehicles were repaired as of January 12, the NHTSA said.

Business Desk
Waymo recalled vehicles to update automated driving software: NHTSA
Waymo recalled vehicles to update automated driving software: NHTSA | Image:Waymo
Autonomous Vehicles: Alphabet's Waymo had recalled 444 vehicles and fixed an issue with its automated driving systems (ADS) software, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Its fifth generation ADS systems with versions released prior to December 20 may have inaccurately predicted the movement of a towed vehicle, according to the agency.

The company has updated the software and all affected vehicles were repaired as of January 12, the NHTSA said.

The notice about the fix comes days after a crowd vandalised and set fire to a Waymo self-driving car using a firework in San Francisco, marking the most destructive attack so far on driverless vehicles in the United States.

California lawmakers and labor unions rallied on Monday to call for laws to not allow autonomous trucks without human drivers, amid rising safety concerns after accidents involving self-driving taxis from General Motors and Alphabet.

Separately, the NHTSA said electric automaker Lucid Group also recalled 189 of its Air vehicles to fix a software issue that could have resulted in loss of drive power.

Lucid released an over-the-air update in October 2023 to fix the issue, the agency said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

