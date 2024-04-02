Advertisement

Xiaomi market value: Shares of Xiaomi surged up to 16 per cent on Tuesday, propelled by the successful launch of its new electric vehicle (EV) last week.

The debut of Xiaomi's SU7, a sporty sedan drawing inspiration from Porsche, attracted major attention, boosting the company's market value by approximately $7.6 billion.

With a competitive price tag below $30,000 for the base model, Xiaomi's SU7 enters the fiercely competitive Chinese EV market, undercutting Tesla's Model 3.

Despite challenges posed by an ongoing EV price war and slowing demand in the world's largest auto market, analysts express confidence in Xiaomi's potential success.

Leveraging its substantial resources and expertise in smartphone technology, Xiaomi is poised to excel, particularly in integrating smart dashboards, a feature highly valued by Chinese consumers.

The strong interest in Xiaomi's sedan is evidenced by notable pre-order numbers, with the company reporting 88,898 pre-orders within the first 24 hours of sales.

However, Xiaomi anticipates initial losses on the SU7, with some analysts projecting substantial losses per car.

Citi Research analysts caution that intense competition within the 200,000 to 300,000 yuan segment could lead to losses for all players.

With an estimated volume of 60,000 units this year, Citi forecasts a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan for Xiaomi's SU7, translating to an average loss of 68,000 yuan per car.

The launch marks a major milestone for Xiaomi's founder, Lei Jun, who announced the company's entry into the EV market in 2021, committing $10 billion to the venture.

Following the SU7 launch, competitors in the Chinese EV market have responded with price cuts and subsidies.

Analysts anticipate heightened competition in the segment, with around 240 EV models expected to vie for sales in the 200,000 to 300,000 yuan price range in 2024.

(With Reuters Inputs)