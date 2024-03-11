Advertisement

Ayodhya gets more facilities: In a boost to healthcare and mobility facilities at Ayodhya, Apollo Hospitals Group has announced setting up of a state-of-the-art multi-speciality emergency medical centre at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage site in Ayodhya.

Besides, Ayodhya has got its first electric vehicle charging facility set up by Statiq.

EV charging facility

With an existing presence in the EV charging infrastructure, Statiq has inaugurated its maiden Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station in Ayodhya. As per Statiq, the charging facility aims to offer convenient EV charging options to Ayodhya's growing electric vehicle community.

“Positioned strategically at Laxman Kunj Smart Vehicle Multi-Storey Parking, the station is the result of a partnership between Statiq and fleet partner MyEVPlus,” said the company statement .

The charging station is equipped with one 60 kW DC charger (dual gun) and four 9.9 kW AC chargers, each featuring three sockets of 3.3 kW. The infrastructure allows simultaneous charging for up to 14 electric vehicles, catering to the growing demand for efficient and hassle-free EV commutes within the city, said the statement.

Emergency medical centre

A state-of-the-art multi-speciality emergency medical centre has been set up at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage site in Ayodhya, the Apollo Hospitals Group was reported to have said on Monday. A comment sought from Apollo Hospitals by Republic Business did not elicit any response.

Citing Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy, news agency PTI said Apollo will offer a wide range of better medical services that will be available in the centre. “These range from basic first aid to medical emergency services, including heart attack and stroke,” he said, quoting a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr Reddy also said that the centre will also have 24x7 critical care support and ICU backup for both adults and children. The construction work of this hospital will start soon.

According to the statement, online super specialty consultation will be available at the centre through the latest telemedicine technology. Through this, the patient's access to specialists will become very easy. The Emergency Medical Center will be constructed in an area of approximately 5,000 square feet.

According to the statement, medical services at the centre will be absolutely free for the pilgrims coming for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO of Apollo Hospitals Lucknow, said that the services of this centre run by Apollo Hospitals Lucknow are a proof of our dedication. This initiative is a testament to Apollo Hospitals' unwavering commitment towards the health and well-being of the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

