Auto major earnings: Pune-headquartered Bajaj Auto posted its earnings data on Thursday beating fourth-quarter profit estimates, buoyed by strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery that the automotive maker has seen in its two-wheeler exports.

With the popular Pulsar motorcycle among its marquee products, Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit climbed 35.1 per cent to Rs 19.36 billion rupees ($231.8 million) for the three months to March 31 from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 18.26 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

A strong domestic demand for two-wheelers, which enhanced results in earlier quarters for Bajaj Auto and its rivals, continued in the March quarter on improved demand for entry-level models in rural India and steady sales of mid-level motorcycles in cities.

Two-wheeler sales rose about 26 per cent to 916,817 units in the quarter. Total revenue from operations in the quarter rose 29 per cent to 114.85 billion rupees, while analysts expected revenue of 108.85 billion rupees. A gradual recovery in some of the company's overseas markets, including South America, Africa and South Asia, boosted shipments.

Export despatches

Exports, which are considered to be a margin-boosting segment has played a significant role in Bajaj Auto's results for three consecutive quarters. Global markets consist of almost 40 per cent of total two-wheeler sales for Bajaj Auto, which is India's largest exporter of motorcycles. Bajaj Auto's exports, which include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, rose more than 19 per cent in the March quarter, according to the company's monthly sales data.

This is its first export climb in fiscal 2024, helped in part by a gradual recovery in its international markets and a lower base. The sluggish exports had led to Bajaj Auto's profit dropping in the March quarter in fiscal 2023.

(With Reuters inputs)