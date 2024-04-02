×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Bajaj Auto reports 25% rise in total wholesales in March

The automaker had sold 2,91,567 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in March 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Plans a CNG-run bike: Leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto had sold 2,91,567 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in March 2023, as per a company statement. The Pune-headquartered Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales, including exports at 3,65,904 units in March.

The automaker had sold 2,91,567 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in March 2023, as per a company statement. As per the company, total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, rose 18 per cent at 2,20,393 units in the last month compared to 1,86,522 units sold in the same month last year.

In terms of the total exports during March, Bajaj Auto saw a rise of 39 per cent at 1,45,511 units from 1,05,045 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in March last year, as per a company statement. For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported wholesales of 4,350,933 units, an 11 per cent increase over 3,927,857 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Domestic dispatches to dealers rose 29 per cent to 2,714,723 units in FY24 as compared with 2,106,617 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

