Tax collection portal: Bandhan Bank announced on Saturday that it has been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect tax and non-tax receipts on its behalf. This mandate allows the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).

Through this authorization, individuals can conveniently pay various taxes, including property tax, motor vehicle tax, and professional tax, using the GRIPS portal, the bank stated. Bandhan Bank is set to integrate with the West Bengal government to initiate the payment collection process.

Seamless tax payments

Debraj Saha, Head of Government Business at Bandhan Bank, highlighted that West Bengal is one of the bank's top three markets. With over 1,700 transaction outlets in the state, the bank is well-positioned to facilitate tax payments efficiently.

GRIPS serves as an online platform for making tax and non-tax payments to the West Bengal government. The authorization granted to Bandhan Bank underscores the government's trust in the bank's ability to manage and streamline tax collections effectively.

(with PTI inputs)