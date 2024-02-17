English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Bandhan Bank authorised by West Bengal government for tax collection

This mandate allows the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System.

Business Desk
Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank authorised by West Bengal government for tax collection | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tax collection portal: Bandhan Bank announced on Saturday that it has been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect tax and non-tax receipts on its behalf. This mandate allows the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).

Through this authorization, individuals can conveniently pay various taxes, including property tax, motor vehicle tax, and professional tax, using the GRIPS portal, the bank stated. Bandhan Bank is set to integrate with the West Bengal government to initiate the payment collection process.

Seamless tax payments 

Debraj Saha, Head of Government Business at Bandhan Bank, highlighted that West Bengal is one of the bank's top three markets. With over 1,700 transaction outlets in the state, the bank is well-positioned to facilitate tax payments efficiently.

GRIPS serves as an online platform for making tax and non-tax payments to the West Bengal government. The authorization granted to Bandhan Bank underscores the government's trust in the bank's ability to manage and streamline tax collections effectively.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

