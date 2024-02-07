English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Bangladesh raises key interest rate to fight inflation

The central bank is contemplating the adoption of a crawling peg system for the currency to stabilise exchange rates.

Business Desk
Bangladesh
Bangladesh | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Interest rate raised: Bangladesh's central bank has announced a quarter-percentage-point increase in its key interest rate, marking the second hike since November as part of its intensified efforts to tackle inflation.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder unveiled the monetary policy for January to June, revealing that the repo rate used for injecting money into the banking system would rise to 8 per cent from 7.75 per cent. Despite a marginal decrease in December inflation to 9.4 per cent, the 2023 average of 9.5 per cent stands as the highest in a decade.

Raised living cost

The move comes in response to rising living costs that triggered violent protests in the lead-up to the January 7 election, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured her fourth consecutive term. Hasina emphasised taming inflation and revitalising the economy as top priorities in her latest term. The challenges include managing costly energy imports amid shrinking dollar reserves and a weakening domestic currency.

In addition to interest rate adjustments, the central bank is contemplating the adoption of a crawling peg system for the currency to stabilise exchange rates and prevent the depletion of foreign exchange reserves. This strategy aims to mitigate unusual fluctuations in the currency's value by establishing a stable benchmark and retaining flexibility for intervention if needed.

The central bank's monetary policy statement also outlines a reduction in the target for private sector credit growth, dropping from 11 per cent to 10 per cent. The economic slowdown, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on fuel and food prices, led Bangladesh to seek a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year.

With the repo rate raised by 50 basis points in November, the central bank maintains a target for economic growth of 6.5 per cent and inflation of 7.5 per cent for the current financial year ending in June. These measures reflect the government's commitment to addressing economic challenges and maintaining stability in the face of global uncertainties.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

