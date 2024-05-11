Advertisement

Banking culture under scrutiny: In recent viral videos circulating on social media, officers from Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank have come under fire for their aggressive treatment of junior employees who fail to meet targets. The footage, capturing instances of verbal abuse and intimidation, has reignited discussions on workplace ethics and employee well-being within the banking industry.

The first video, which emerged on May 4, depicts a Canara Bank officer, Lokapati Swain, berating employees for prioritising personal time over work commitments. Swain can be seen pressuring staff members to work extended hours, including holidays, disregarding their family obligations. In response to the incident, Canara Bank issued a statement disavowing Swain's behaviour, stressing the bank's commitment to valuing its employees and their families. They assured me that appropriate action would be taken.

At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken. — Canara Bank (@canarabank)

In a separate incident revealed last month, a Bandhan Bank officer, Kunal Bhardwaj, was captured on video aggressively reprimanding a junior employee for failing to meet targets. Bhardwaj's use of abusive language and questioning the employee's integrity sparked outrage online. Bandhan Bank responded swiftly, condemning Bhardwaj's actions and affirming its commitment to upholding values. They stated that necessary action had been initiated in accordance with the bank's policy.

Despite the banks' clarifications, social media users expressed widespread condemnation of the incidents. Many shared their own experiences of toxic work environments within the banking sector, with some alleging a pattern of abuse and harassment that often goes unchecked.

One user criticised Canara Bank's organisational culture, highlighting a perceived lack of response to internal issues. Another user questioned the efficacy of the banks' stated values, citing a disconnect between policy and practice. Calls for accountability and systemic change resonated across social media platforms, reflecting broader concerns about workplace dynamics and employee welfare.

The circulation of these videos has prompted a broader reflection on the prevailing culture within the banking industry, with stakeholders advocating for greater transparency, accountability, and respect for employee well-being. As discussions continue to unfold online, the incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of fostering a healthy and supportive work environment within financial institutions.