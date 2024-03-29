×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Banking sector's Gross NPAs expected to reach 2.1% by FY25: Report

The report underscores the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) efforts, which initiated a comprehensive exercise in the mid-2010s.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI
RBI | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Banks's GNPA: A recent report by domestic rating agency Care Ratings indicates that the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks are poised to further improve, potentially reaching up to 2.1 per cent by the end of the financial year 2024-25. This projection follows an expected range of 2.5-2.7 per cent for GNPAs in FY24, showcasing a positive trend in asset quality.

The report underscores the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) efforts, which initiated a comprehensive exercise in the mid-2010s, directing banks to accurately classify stressed assets as NPAs. This move aimed to provide a more transparent representation of banks' balance sheets.

Advertisement

Risks to estimates

Despite the optimistic outlook, the report highlights several downside risks that could impact these estimates. These risks include a significant deterioration in asset quality due to elevated interest rates, regulatory changes, a tighter liquidity environment, and global economic issues.

Advertisement

Since FY19, GNPAs have been on a downward trajectory, reaching a decade-low of 3.9 per cent in FY23 and remaining at 3 per cent in the December quarter of FY24. This improvement has been attributed to recoveries, increased write-offs by banks, and reduced instances of new NPAs.

Sector-wise, the report notes a positive trend in asset quality across various sectors. The agriculture sector's GNPA ratio reduced to 7 per cent in September 2023 from 10.1 per cent in March 2020, while the industrial sector reported a 4.2 per cent GNPA ratio in September 2023 compared to 14.1 per cent in March 2020.

Advertisement

Retail loan GNPA stood at 1.3 per cent in September 2023, down from 2 per cent in March 2020, primarily driven by improvements in unsecured loans and education loans. However, the report highlights the need for continued monitoring of unsecured personal loans and restructured accounts.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

a few seconds ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

a few seconds ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

a minute ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

3 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

4 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

8 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

11 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

17 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

17 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

17 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

18 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Uptick in MF investments

18 minutes ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy

Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

23 minutes ago
The collpased section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Baltimore Bridge Cost

24 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo