Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

Buffett acknowledged the limited impact of new investments, stating that only a few companies could affect performance.

Business Desk
Warren Buffett's top picks
Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Berkshire's market value: Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, edged closer to a $1 trillion market value on Monday as its Class B shares gained 5 per cent following the announcement of its second consecutive record annual operating profit.

In his annual letter to shareholders, the 93-year-old investing legend reassured investors about its durability but tempered expectations, noting the limited lucrative investment opportunities remaining.

Buffett indicated that the company would likely outperform the "average American corporation," but he cautioned against expecting extraordinary returns, despite the company's $167.6 billion cash pile.

Class B stock, with higher voting rights, was trading at $435.50. Investors closely monitor Berkshire, as its performance often reflects trends in the US economy.

Buffett acknowledged the limited impact of new investments, stating that only a few companies could crucially affect performance, and those opportunities had been extensively reviewed.

In his letter, he also paid tribute to his longtime deputy, Charlie Munger, who passed away, and expressed confidence in vice chairman Greg Abel as his successor, stating that Abel was "ready to be CEO of Berkshire tomorrow."

Berkshire's annual operating profit increased by 21 per cent to $37.4 billion, driven by improved underwriting and higher investment income from the insurance segment. The fourth-quarter operating profit also exceeded analysts' expectations.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

