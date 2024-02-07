Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Bharti Airtel settles deferred spectrum liabilities with Rs 8,325 crore pre-payment

The move is particularly targeted at addressing deferred liabilities stemming from the 2015 spectrum auction.

Business Desk
Airtel
Bharti Airtel settles deferred spectrum liabilities with Rs 8,325 crore pre-payment | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Airtel settles liabilities:  Telco Bharti Airtel, revealed on Tuesday that it had undertaken a pre-payment of Rs 8,325 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT). This proactive initiative is part of Bharti Airtel's commitment to settling deferred liabilities associated with the spectrum acquired during the 2015 auction.

In a formal statement, the company elucidated its rationale behind the substantial pre-payment, emphasising its dedication to managing financial commitments and reducing outstanding liabilities. The move is particularly targeted at addressing deferred liabilities stemming from the 2015 spectrum auction, which carried an associated interest cost of 10 per cent.

Value of spectrum 

Back in March 2015, Bharti Airtel successfully secured spectrum valued at Rs 29,129.08 crore through auctions. At the time, the company had already disbursed Rs 11,374.7 crore, leaving an upfront amount of Rs 7,832.20 crore. The recent pre-payment of Rs 8,325 crore reflects the company's strategic financial planning and its endeavour to fortify its financial position while responsibly managing long-term obligations.

Bharti Airtel's move aligns with the dynamic nature of the telecommunications industry, where companies strive to balance growth initiatives with financial prudence. By proactively settling deferred liabilities, the company aims to optimise its financial standing, reinforcing investor confidence and ensuring a robust financial trajectory for future endeavours.

The pre-payment also underscores Bharti Airtel's adaptability in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and its commitment to ensuring financial sustainability in a highly competitive market. As the telecommunications sector continues to witness technological advancements and regulatory changes, strategic financial decisions become integral to companies seeking not only growth but also long-term stability and resilience.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

