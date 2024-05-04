Advertisement

Step to embrace AI fully: Ola Krutrim, the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation on Saturday, announced mobile apps for the Krutrim AI assistant, while stating that it will focus on developing full-stack AI capabilities, and opened up its cloud platform Krutrim Cloud to enterprises, researchers, and developers.

In its vision for the developer community to foster innovation in the Indian AI landscape, Ola Krutrim envisages to empower the enterprises, researchers, and developers to develop new-age technology products at a fraction of current costs, as per a company statement.

“The cloud platform provides access to state-of-the-art AI computing infrastructure, कृत्रिम ’s foundational Models and open-source models being hosted on कृत्रिम Cloud,” the statement further added. “The platform also provides foundational location services APIs & SDKs to build innovative localised mapping based solutions,” it added.

Krutrim assistant app

As per Ola Krutrim, its assistant app is aimed to simplify leveraging the power of AI for users across the board. “Additionally, the कृत्रिम assistant app, built on the company’s own LLM (trained on over 2 trillion tokens with the largest representation of Indic data), will simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone,” it said.

The app, as per Ola Krutrim, at present understands and generates intelligent responses in over ten India languages, which will be expanded to 22 official languages in the near future.

“Going forward, the App will allow users to give voice prompts and it will integrate text, voice, and visual data in the output. The Krutrim assistant also effectively works with other apps to perform tasks such as booking cabs, setting reminders, or sending messages without having to switch between applications,”

“It also adapts to user’s preferences and habits over time, offering a personalised experience with tailored suggestions and reminders,” said the Ola Krutrim spokesperson.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Krutrim said, “In line with our Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, we are committed to developing full-stack AI capabilities in India, for the world. We truly believe that India needs its own technology platforms to enable the emergence of world-class products at a fraction of current costs,”

Krutrim has announced Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering developers access to its LLMs as well as open-source models being hosted on its cloud. The company is also planning to release models for voice, image understanding and generation, and pre-tuned LLM agents, as per Ola Krutrim release.