BHEL bags contract: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a contract to establish an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Yamunanagar in Haryana. This project, known as the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), marks Haryana's first foray into ultra-supercritical technology for power generation, as announced by BHEL in a statement.

EPC plant

The order, secured through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), entails the setting up of the 800 MW plant on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis for Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (HPGCL). Once operational, this plant is expected to offer more efficient parameters and consume less coal compared to the existing subcritical units in the state. The proposed unit will be established adjacent to the current 2x300 MW units already operational at Yamunanagar.

BHEL's track record in Haryana includes the successful execution of central and state thermal utility projects totaling over 3,000 MW. This new project underscores BHEL's continued commitment to delivering high-quality and efficient power generation solutions.

The move towards ultra-supercritical technology reflects a broader industry trend towards more efficient and environmentally friendly power generation methods, aligning with India's goals for sustainable development and energy efficiency.

