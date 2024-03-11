×

OPINION

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Biden’s imperfect pitch is pleasantly concrete

The speech laid out a list of Biden’s actions, making clear how close they hewed to the ideals of his Democratic party.

Lauren Silva Laughlin
Lauren Silva Laughlin
US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Setting the terms. U.S. President Joe Biden’s annual State of the Union address on Thursday evening – both energetic and emphatic – made a strong case that his policies salvaged an economy that had been crushed the pandemic. Distinctly Democratic initiatives were indeed surprisingly effective. The next four years will likely leave less in any president’s control. But having a set of concrete ideas to debate is at least a healthy start.

The speech laid out a list of Biden’s actions, making clear how close they hewed to the ideals of his Democratic party. That includes support for unions: he was the first U.S. president to attend a picket line when he joined the United Autoworkers in a recent strike. Similarly, strong industrial policy: The CHIPS and Science Act promises to bring manufacturing of semiconductors, among other wares, onshore. Biden’s executive orders reduced student loan payments, keeping poorer Americans afloat as savings ran out. Such interventionism naturally draws gripes from Republican opponents, but, as Biden notes, results are promising. Inflation has fallen while employment has risen.

As with all soap-box speeches, there was some disingenuousness. Biden boasted that the United States was “exporting American products and creating American jobs.” But the trade deficit has grown under his administration. The gap, admittedly, has narrowed in fossil fuels – an irony given Biden’s green climate push.

And while he presented a further ream of policies he wants to pursue over the next four years, from abortion to tax, much will likely be out of his control. Legislative initiatives start and end with Congress, not the president. Herein lies the biggest challenge for the next leader after upcoming elections, be it Biden or Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Congressional dysfunction has pushed the United States close to default. Success of the U.S. economy and security in its standing as a reserve currency will hinge on the ability to pass a budget and rein in spending. Here, Biden has shown as ineffective as other recent U.S. presidents.

He has at least planted his flag, which gives Americans something concrete to consider come November. And holding to a strong philosophy puts him in position to make a difference when and where he can. While a debate between Biden and Trump may not take shape before the election, at least voters now have something to bring back to the dinner table.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

