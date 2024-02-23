Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Biocon faces GST penalty worth over Rs 3 crore

The penalty pertains to errors in input tax credit reporting in GST monthly returns, denial of input tax credit on sales, and promotional expenses.

Business Desk
Biocon Biologics Receives MHRA Approval for Biosimilar, Yesafili
Biocon faces GST penalty worth over Rs 3 crore | Image:Biocon Biologics
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Biocon faces GST penalty: Pharmaceutical major Biocon on Friday said it has been fined over Rs 3 crore for Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related violations.

The penalty of Rs 3,03,78,465 was imposed through an order of adjudication dated February 22, 2024, by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Divisional GST Office, Bangalore, as stated in a regulatory filing by Biocon Ltd.

Advertisement

The penalty pertains to errors in input tax credit reporting in GST monthly returns, denial of input tax credit on sales and promotional expenses, valuation issues in GST under corporate guarantee, and denial of exemption on exported services, the filing explained.

Biocon stated that it is currently "taking appropriate actions, including filing necessary appeals with the appellate authority."

Advertisement

Despite the penalty, Biocon stated that there is no major impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.

The shares of Biocon settled 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 273.15 per share, when the market closed today.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo