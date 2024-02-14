English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Bitcoin crosses $51,000 mark, market capitalisation hits $1 trillion

Amid the strong bullish rally, options traders are increasingly betting on prices reaching as high as $75,000 in the coming months.

Business Desk
Bitcoin
Bitcoin | Image:DALL-E 3
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bitcoin crosses $51K: During the European morning hours on Wednesday, the price of bitcoin (BTC) surged past $51,000, reaching a market capitalisation of $1 trillion for the first time since December 2021, according to market data.

The upward movement in price coincided with bullish sentiment surrounding the ongoing growth of the leading cryptocurrency. Options traders are increasingly betting on prices reaching as high as $75,000 in the coming months.

Additionally, some traders have set their sights on the $64,000 level in the near future, driven by growing demand from spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) products. On Tuesday, BlackRock's IBIT witnessed nearly $500 million in net inflows, reflecting significant buying demand in the market.

Talking about the crypto market movement CoinDCX Research Team said, “BTC needs to maintain its position above $49,000 and clear the $51,850 level to continue with the uptrend. On the other hand, ETH/BTC bounced back from its support level, suggesting that we may see ETH outperforming BTC for the next few days.” 

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin said, “Bitcoin ETF inflows have continued to increase making the demand for Bitcoin 10x more than the supply coming from miners. We may witness a continuation of the bullish trend until the halving in April this year.” 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

