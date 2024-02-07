English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Bitcoin down 20% from post-ETF highs

Bitcoin recorded one-fifth fall as investors sold after US ETF confirmation.

Business Desk
Action on Bitcoin company
SEC Bitcoin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bitcoin freefall continued on Tuesday, after its peak earlier this month in the wake of United States approving its first spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin recorded a one fifth fall on Tuesday, as investors who had bought in expectation of the approval sold after the confirmation. 

The world's largest crypto currency was last at $38,900, down 20.6 per cent from around $49,000. This was the three-year high it hit on January 11 in the wake of the decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve spot bitcoin ETFs.

As many as $4 billion funds have flowed into the new spot bitcoin ETFs, particularly to products operated by BlackRock and Fidelity, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank. However, they said, $2.8 billion of those were accounted for by flows out of Grayscale - once a fund, now an ETF - which had previously dominated the regulated bitcoin investing market.

A further factor in bitcoin's price decline was the sale of assets from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Deutsche said.

Separately shares in Coinbase, the dominant US crypto exchange, dipped around 4 per cent in pre market trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, saying "the catalyst in bitcoin ETFs that has pushed the ecosystem out of its winter will disappoint market participants". Other crypto stocks are also under pressure. 

 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:08 IST

