Advertisement

Hype springs eternal. Consider it one small step for bitcoin enthusiasts. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved applications from 11 asset managers to roll out exchange-traded funds that track the cryptocurrency’s spot price, more than a decade after it was first tried. Mounting anticipation already has helped send the digital asset soaring to nearly $47,000 apiece in recent months, a suitable reflection of pretty much all the regulator’s decision will do.

These new funds, some of which the CBOE says are due to start trading as early as Thursday, will give speculators an easier way to bet on bitcoin, whose price swings wildly. The prevalence of ETFs is bound to expand the number and type of investors who will make – and lose – money in the market. Having established financial institutions such as BlackRock and Frankin Templeton backing them also stands to provide a reputational boost that might, at least for now, translate into higher prices.

Advertisement

Despite its roughly $900 billion market capitalization, bitcoin offers little practical utility, and ETFs can’t easily change that. In the United States, where companies such as Coinbase Global already give everyday investors the ability to own digital tokens, just 2% of adults used them to pay for anything in 2022, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data. Even in El Salvador, where bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender since 2021, its usage is far from widespread .

Where it falls short as a currency, bitcoin doesn’t make up for as a store of value either. Its volatility hinders any chance of sustaining purchasing power over time and it’s not a clear hedge against other assets. Nor does it have the tangible presence or history that help underpin confidence in gold, for example. The yellow metal had its uses long before ETFs came along in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Although originally envisioned as an anti-establishment alternative to fiat currency, bitcoin is now being pushed elsewhere. A 2021 upgrade to its protocol enabled new applications to be built on its underlying blockchain, such as non-fungible tokens. These ideas have generated some buzz in technology circles, but the first step would be for bitcoin-based NFTs or other software built on its network to secure mainstream traction, which is a distant prospect. Bitcoin ETFs only entrench one use case, and a frivolous one at that.