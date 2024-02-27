BMW Motorrad Safari's South Africa edition to kickstart in March

Advertisement

Safari rides: BMW Motorrad Safari's, a tour-based concept's, South Africa edition, will commence on March 17 from Cape Town.

The adventure-seeking trip allows riders to traverse through ultimate off-roads, experience hairpin bends, and long winding highways. The bikers will witness the grandeur of Addo Elephant Park, explore the allure of Oudtshoorn, and touch the southernmost tip of Africa at Cape Agulhas.

The journey circles back along the coast of Hermanus, returning to Cape Town. This expedition offers a deep dive into the cultural and natural elements of South Africa, promising an unforgettable exploration of its diverse landscapes.

BMW Motorrad Safari Bhutan

This seven-day motor journey is slated to occur between April 19 and April 25 through the enchanting landscapes of Bhutan, beginning and concluding in Siliguri.

The immersive tour takes you to the capital city of Thimpu, the picturesque town of Paro, and the historic valley of Punakha.

BMW Motorrad Safari

This two-wheeler-focused safari, set to occur between May 27 and June 3, is meant to allow riders to experience Spain and France while navigating through an approximate distance of 1,350 kilometres.

The expedition will kick-start in Barcelona, followed by Costa Brava, the historic towns of La Seu D’Urgell and Cardona, Ainsa, and finally circling back to Barcelona.

The event organised by the German automaker allows only riders who own a BMW motorcycle, hold a valid driver’s licence, and have two-wheelers that meet the required technical state to participate.