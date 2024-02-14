English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

Airbus A320NEO aircraft's engines are renowned for their efficiency and reliability.

Business Desk
IndiGo Pilots Grounded as DGCA ProbesAlleged Takeoff of Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance
BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

BOC Aviation inks deal: Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation Ltd finalised a significant finance lease agreement with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of one of the leading airlines, IndiGo. The transaction involves four state-of-the-art Airbus A320NEO aircraft, marking another milestone in the longstanding partnership between BOC Aviation and IndiGo.

Steven Townend, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BOC Aviation, expressed satisfaction with the deal, stating, "We are pleased to be closing another four finance leases with IndiGo. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting their expansion strategy as they develop a fleet of cutting-edge, fuel-efficient aircraft."

Advertisement

Environment-conscious technology

The Airbus A320NEO aircraft included in the agreement are all equipped with CFM LEAP-1A engines, emphasising a focus on modern and environmentally conscious technology. These engines are renowned for their efficiency and reliability, aligning with the industry's push towards sustainable aviation.

Advertisement

All four aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024, contributing to its efforts to enhance and modernise its fleet. The finance lease structure provides flexibility for both parties, allowing companies to access the latest technology without the upfront financial burden of aircraft acquisitions.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

9 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

14 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 'Great job by everyone at BCCI': Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa issues

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. R Bangla Reporter Assaulted By Cops At Sandeshkhali

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Sony, Honda EV venture to launch new models before 2030

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement