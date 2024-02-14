Advertisement

BOC Aviation inks deal: Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation Ltd finalised a significant finance lease agreement with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of one of the leading airlines, IndiGo. The transaction involves four state-of-the-art Airbus A320NEO aircraft, marking another milestone in the longstanding partnership between BOC Aviation and IndiGo.

Steven Townend, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BOC Aviation, expressed satisfaction with the deal, stating, "We are pleased to be closing another four finance leases with IndiGo. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting their expansion strategy as they develop a fleet of cutting-edge, fuel-efficient aircraft."

Environment-conscious technology

The Airbus A320NEO aircraft included in the agreement are all equipped with CFM LEAP-1A engines, emphasising a focus on modern and environmentally conscious technology. These engines are renowned for their efficiency and reliability, aligning with the industry's push towards sustainable aviation.

All four aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024, contributing to its efforts to enhance and modernise its fleet. The finance lease structure provides flexibility for both parties, allowing companies to access the latest technology without the upfront financial burden of aircraft acquisitions.

(with PTI inputs)