Barrier island. It’s hard to imagine a business with bigger walls protecting it than Boeing. The $138 billion plane manufacturer dominates, along with rival Airbus, the commercial plane market. Yet repeated issues, such as the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes following a blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines jet on Jan. 5, are undermining Boeing’s reputation and, worse, its finances.

Airplane manufacturing is a capital-intensive business that requires specialized engineering skills and has strategic importance to the U.S. government. The commercial market has and will continue to grow faster than global gross domestic product, according to Boeing. Both it and Airbus have manufacturing capacity booked for years. Customers are reluctant to defect too, as they would have to wait years for new jets and switching can mean increased operational expense from running multiple types of planes.

These qualities explain why Boeing is still operating despite a half decade of issues that would have torpedoed companies in other industries. Crashes of the 737 MAX plane in 2018 and 2019 caused a nearly two-year grounding of the aircraft, followed by a $2.5 billion settlement of a criminal probe in connection with the crashes. Then the company, run by former General Electric executive Dave Calhoun since January 2020, suffered from the pandemic that crippled the industry and caused manufacturing setbacks.

Perhaps damage from the latest grounding will be limited. Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems may be able to show the blowout was not indicative of systemic problems. Plus it had a backlog of over 5,100 planes worth some $469 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Yet crises have zapped Boeing’s strength. The backlog of planes is smaller than it was in 2018 and MAXs make up most of it, according to Jefferies. While revenue is growing, analysts think the company’s top line in 2025 will still be less than the $101 billion it recorded in 2018. The stock has also deteriorated, with holders losing over 20% of their investment over the past five years. And the company has over $50 billion of debt, nearly four times as much as it had five years ago. Boeing should have everything to gain yet somehow it continues to lose.