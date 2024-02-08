English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Boeing loses when it has everything to gain

Impact of the grounding after Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes' panel blowout will be limited.

Robert CyranRobert Cyran
DGCA orders urgent inspections for Boeing aircrafts
Boeing aircrafts and way ahead | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barrier island. It’s hard to imagine a business with bigger walls protecting it than Boeing. The $138 billion plane manufacturer dominates, along with rival Airbus, the commercial plane market. Yet repeated issues, such as the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes following a blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines jet on Jan. 5, are undermining Boeing’s reputation and, worse, its finances.

Airplane manufacturing is a capital-intensive business that requires specialized engineering skills and has strategic importance to the U.S. government. The commercial market has and will continue to grow faster than global gross domestic product, according to Boeing. Both it and Airbus have manufacturing capacity booked for years. Customers are reluctant to defect too, as they would have to wait years for new jets and switching can mean increased operational expense from running multiple types of planes.

Advertisement

These qualities explain why Boeing is still operating despite a half decade of issues that would have torpedoed companies in other industries. Crashes of the 737 MAX plane in 2018 and 2019 caused a nearly two-year grounding of the aircraft, followed by a $2.5 billion settlement of a criminal probe in connection with the crashes. Then the company, run by former General Electric executive Dave Calhoun since January 2020, suffered from the pandemic that crippled the industry and caused manufacturing setbacks.

Perhaps damage from the latest grounding will be limited. Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems may be able to show the blowout was not indicative of systemic problems. Plus it had a backlog of over 5,100 planes worth some $469 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement

Yet crises have zapped Boeing’s strength. The backlog of planes is smaller than it was in 2018 and MAXs make up most of it, according to Jefferies. While revenue is growing, analysts think the company’s top line in 2025 will still be less than the $101 billion it recorded in 2018. The stock has also deteriorated, with holders losing over 20% of their investment over the past five years. And the company has over $50 billion of debt, nearly four times as much as it had five years ago. Boeing should have everything to gain yet somehow it continues to lose.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News36 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement