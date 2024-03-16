×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Boeing orders 787 Dreamliner switch inspections after LATAM dive incident

The FAA's review process will include an examination of the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in pilot seats, with feedback provided to Boeing.

Reported by: Business Desk
The Boeing 737 MAX
The Boeing 737 MAX | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Boeing mandates checks: Boeing has instructed airlines operating the 787 Dreamliner to conduct checks on flight deck switches following an incident involving a LATAM Airlines 787 aircraft that experienced a sudden mid-air dive, resulting in over 50 injuries. The Air Current, an industry publication, has reported that the movement of a flight deck seat is a central focus of the investigation into the incident that occurred on Monday.

Boeing, as a precautionary measure, has reminded operators of a 2017 service bulletin containing instructions for inspecting and maintaining flight deck seat switches. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has responded to the incident by convening an expert board to review a communication issued by Boeing to airlines regarding the necessity of checking these switches after the incident. The FAA clarified that Boeing is not required to seek the agency's approval before issuing such communications.

Advertisement

FAA bulletin examination

The FAA's review process will include an examination of the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in pilot seats, with feedback provided to Boeing. The agency has affirmed its focus on closely monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a flight from Sydney to Auckland, during which the aircraft experienced a sudden drop before stabilising, causing passengers to be thrown about the cabin. LATAM Airlines, based in Chile, was operating the flight, which was carrying 263 passengers and nine crew members and was scheduled to continue to Santiago after a stop in Auckland.

Following the incident, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand announced its seizure of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the flight, which are expected to provide valuable information about the interactions between the pilots and the aircraft's movements.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

a minute ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

3 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

9 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

11 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

12 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

23 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

28 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

36 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

37 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

38 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

38 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

40 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

41 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

43 minutes ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo