Boeing mandates checks: Boeing has instructed airlines operating the 787 Dreamliner to conduct checks on flight deck switches following an incident involving a LATAM Airlines 787 aircraft that experienced a sudden mid-air dive, resulting in over 50 injuries. The Air Current, an industry publication, has reported that the movement of a flight deck seat is a central focus of the investigation into the incident that occurred on Monday.

Boeing, as a precautionary measure, has reminded operators of a 2017 service bulletin containing instructions for inspecting and maintaining flight deck seat switches. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has responded to the incident by convening an expert board to review a communication issued by Boeing to airlines regarding the necessity of checking these switches after the incident. The FAA clarified that Boeing is not required to seek the agency's approval before issuing such communications.

FAA bulletin examination

The FAA's review process will include an examination of the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in pilot seats, with feedback provided to Boeing. The agency has affirmed its focus on closely monitoring the situation.

The incident occurred during a flight from Sydney to Auckland, during which the aircraft experienced a sudden drop before stabilising, causing passengers to be thrown about the cabin. LATAM Airlines, based in Chile, was operating the flight, which was carrying 263 passengers and nine crew members and was scheduled to continue to Santiago after a stop in Auckland.

Following the incident, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand announced its seizure of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the flight, which are expected to provide valuable information about the interactions between the pilots and the aircraft's movements.



(With Reuters Inputs)