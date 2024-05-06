Advertisement

Money laundering case: Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, has been granted interim medical bail for a period of two months by the Bombay High Court in a money laundering case. This decision comes after a special court previously denied bail to Goyal but allowed him to receive medical treatment in a private hospital.

Court's bail conditions

Justice N J Jamadar, presiding over a single bench, stipulated that Goyal must furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh and is prohibited from leaving Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court. Additionally, Goyal has been instructed to surrender his passport.



Goyal, aged 75, had appealed for interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, citing his and his wife Anita Goyal's battles with cancer. Previously, a special court had rejected Goyal's bail plea but permitted his hospitalisation for medical treatment.



In the High Court, Goyal's counsel, Harish Salve, argued for bail on humanitarian grounds, emphasising the deteriorating physical and mental health of his client. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposing the bail plea, suggested extending Goyal's hospitalisation for four weeks and reassessing his condition thereafter.

Jet Airways Founders' legal woes

Naresh Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of loans amounting to Rs 538.62 crore obtained by Jet Airways from Canara Bank. His wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested later the same year in connection with the case but was granted bail by the special court considering her age and medical condition.



(With PTI Inputs)