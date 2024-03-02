Advertisement

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently revealed that he felt a personal connection to Gabrielle Zevin's novel “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”. Gates highlighted its profound impact despite being a book about video games. Gates, known for his role in revolutionising the tech industry, found unexpected parallels between the novel's themes of partnership and collaboration and his own experiences in the tech world.

The novel follows the journey of Sam and Sadie, two friends who bond over video games as children and later create a successful gaming company. Gates, reflecting on his own past, found striking similarities between his partnership with Paul Allen and the dynamic between Sam, Sadie, and their college friend Marx in the novel.

Advertisement

Zevin's portrayal of the challenges and complexities of creative partnerships resonated deeply with Gates. He noted that success often brings new questions and complexities, such as maintaining vision and passion while navigating financial stability and recognition. Gates emphasised the importance of collaboration, acknowledging that true collaborators are rare and invaluable.

The novel's exploration of timing and opportunity also struck a chord with Gates. He reflected on his own timing with Microsoft, acknowledging the role luck played in their success. Gates recognised the importance of being in the right place at the right time, a sentiment echoed in the novel by Sadie's reflection on the evolving landscape of the gaming industry.

Advertisement

Despite being a book about video games, Gates believes that “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” is a story about human connection and the risks and rewards of opening oneself up to collaboration. He encourages readers, even those skeptical about the subject matter, to explore the novel's themes of trust, love, and the power of partnership.

As Gates delves into the world of gaming through Zevin's novel, his reflections offer a unique perspective on the intersection of technology, creativity, and human relationships. Through his eyes, readers are invited to reconsider their perceptions of gaming and explore the deeper themes of connection and collaboration that transcend the digital world.