English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:31 IST

BREAKING: India Surpasses Hong Kong to Become World's Fourth-Largest Stock Market

This shift in the global stock market rankings underscores India's economic prowess and attractiveness to investors.

Digital Desk
Stock Market
Stock Market | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a significant development, India has surpassed Hong Kong to become the world's fourth-largest stock market. This achievement marks a notable milestone for India, solidifying its status as an attractive destination for investors due to robust growth prospects and progressive policy reforms.

India's stock market has been gaining momentum, positioning itself as a viable alternative to China. The nation has successfully drawn in fresh capital from global investors and companies, further enhancing its standing in the global financial landscape.

Advertisement

According to reports, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached an impressive $4.33 trillion as of Monday's close. In contrast, Hong Kong's stock market, which has been facing challenges, recorded a total value of $4.29 trillion. Whereas, the decline in Hong Kong's market performance is noteworthy, especially considering that it hosts listings for some of China's most influential and innovative companies. The overall market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks has witnessed a substantial decrease, plummeting by over $6 trillion since reaching their peaks in 2021.

This shift in the global stock market rankings underscores India's economic prowess and attractiveness to investors, positioning it favourably amid evolving dynamics in the financial world.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement