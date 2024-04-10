Advertisement

Revenue growth: Japanese tyre company Bridgestone is bullish on its Indian prospects, anticipating a 25 per cent revenue growth between 2024 and 2026. The company, renowned for its premium offerings, launched the 'Turanza 6i' range, tailored specifically for Indian roads, showcasing its commitment to the burgeoning market.

Bridgestone India's Managing Director, Hiroshi Yoshizane, emphasised India's key role as the fastest-growing market in its global portfolio. With plans to bolster its aftermarket share, currently at 20 per cent, the company aims to fortify its leadership in the segment.

Rajarshi Moitra, Bridgestone India's Chief Commercial Officer, outlined a growth trajectory despite a temporary market dip. He anticipates a 4.5–5 per cent market rebound in the latter half of 2024, positioning Bridgestone to target 6 per cent market share growth.

Investment-wise, Bridgestone's long-term commitment of $300 million for capacity expansion and capability enhancement underscores its confidence in the Indian market. Yoshizane highlighted a doubling of production capacity to 30,000 units per day, with plans to further escalate it to 40,000 units per day within the next five years.

In line with the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), Bridgestone's 'Turanza 6i' range is touted as EV-ready, offering enhanced mileage, battery efficiency, and durability. While currently engaged with major Indian EV players like Mahindra, Tata, and Suzuki, Bridgestone remains open to collaboration with newcomers like Tesla, focusing on sustainable growth and customer-centric innovation.

(with PTI inputs)