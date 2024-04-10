×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Bridgestone eyes 25% revenue growth in India by 2026

The company launched the 'Turanza 6i' range, tailored specifically for Indian roads, showcasing its commitment to the burgeoning market.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bridgestone eyes 25% revenue growth in India by 2026
Bridgestone eyes 25% revenue growth in India by 2026 | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Revenue growth: Japanese tyre company Bridgestone is bullish on its Indian prospects, anticipating a 25 per cent revenue growth between 2024 and 2026. The company, renowned for its premium offerings, launched the 'Turanza 6i' range, tailored specifically for Indian roads, showcasing its commitment to the burgeoning market.

Bridgestone India's Managing Director, Hiroshi Yoshizane, emphasised India's key role as the fastest-growing market in its global portfolio. With plans to bolster its aftermarket share, currently at 20 per cent, the company aims to fortify its leadership in the segment.

Advertisement

Rajarshi Moitra, Bridgestone India's Chief Commercial Officer, outlined a growth trajectory despite a temporary market dip. He anticipates a 4.5–5 per cent market rebound in the latter half of 2024, positioning Bridgestone to target 6 per cent market share growth.

Investment-wise, Bridgestone's long-term commitment of $300 million for capacity expansion and capability enhancement underscores its confidence in the Indian market. Yoshizane highlighted a doubling of production capacity to 30,000 units per day, with plans to further escalate it to 40,000 units per day within the next five years.

Advertisement

In line with the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), Bridgestone's 'Turanza 6i' range is touted as EV-ready, offering enhanced mileage, battery efficiency, and durability. While currently engaged with major Indian EV players like Mahindra, Tata, and Suzuki, Bridgestone remains open to collaboration with newcomers like Tesla, focusing on sustainable growth and customer-centric innovation.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

a few seconds ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

a few seconds ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi on Taiwan Unification

8 minutes ago
Coffee

Foods To Avoid In Summer

10 minutes ago
narendra modi

They Mistreated Amma Jaya

12 minutes ago
Brian Lara slams RCB

Brian Lara slams RCB

13 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

LS Polls Phase I: From Ze

14 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Chinese distortions

17 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

17 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay's Weirdest Fan

20 minutes ago
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

Viral Video Of Lost Husky

21 minutes ago
Gold jewellery

Gold above Rs 72,000

22 minutes ago
Vietnam

Air India new route

32 minutes ago
Drones banned in Tamil Nadu's Trichy

ISRO places order

32 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

34 minutes ago
Exit polls indicate that liberal opposition parties will make major gains in South Korea's parliamentary elections.

South Korea Polls

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News18 hours ago

  5. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo