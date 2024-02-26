Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

British retail sales decline eases, inflation at 3-year low: CBI

CBI's monthly retail sales gauge rose to -7 from January's -50, signalling the smallest decline in 10 months.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Retailers find relief: British retailers experienced relief in February as the pace of sales decline slowed down, with a notable drop in inflation, according to the latest report by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The CBI's monthly gauge of retail sales compared to the previous year improved to -7 from January's -50, marking the smallest decrease in 10 months. However, retailers anticipate a slight worsening in March, with expectations of sales declining to -15.

Martin Sartorius, CBI's principal economist, remarked on the improved situation, attributing it to a less dismal start to the year. Nevertheless, he highlighted that despite the temporary respite, retailers are still bracing for further sales decreases, leading them to consider reducing staff and investment.

Quarterly data from the CBI revealed that selling price inflation hit its lowest point since May 2021, standing at +54, a significant drop from +73 in November. Despite official data from earlier in February showing a substantial increase in retail sales in January, signalling a potential economic recovery, companies expressed intentions to scale back investment, although the negativity surrounding these plans was the lowest in two years. Employment continued to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter, although there was a slight improvement in the overall sector outlook amongst firms.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

