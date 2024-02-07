Budget 2024: Deep tech promotion to help scale up innovation: COAI DG

Advertisement

Telcos hail innovation push: The Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday re-emphasised the government's economic policies and the commitment to sustained growth, improving productivity, and creating opportunities with a focus on skilling and reskilling, said SP Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Kochhar said the announcement of a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for the technology sector is a positive measure as access to capital is a critical factor in supporting innovation and growth.

“The long-term, interest-free or low-interest rate loans and focus on deep tech will further encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation,” Kochhar added.

“We are hopeful that in the post-election full Budget, the industry’s suggestions to reduce regulatory levies like license fee, deferring USOF contribution till the existing funds are exhausted, exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on Telecom equipment, waiving of GST on regulatory payments and refund of ITC, among others, will be considered and addressed by the Government during the year,” Kochhar said.

He said the current customs duty exemption granted to vessels engaged in laying submarine cables in India, which lapsed on March 31 was extended till September 30. Telecom companies depend heavily on submarine cables for the high-speed transfer of data around the globe and this step will help in following the compliances, he added.