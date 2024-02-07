English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Budget 2024: Deep tech promotion to help scale up innovation: COAI DG

Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for the technology sector is a positive measure, said SP Kochhar

Business Desk
COAI DG
COAI DG | Image:COAI DG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telcos hail innovation push: The Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday re-emphasised the government’s economic policies and the commitment to sustained growth, improving productivity, and creating opportunities with a focus on skilling and reskilling, said SP Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). 

Kochhar said the announcement of a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for the technology sector is a positive measure as access to capital is a critical factor in supporting innovation and growth. 

Advertisement

“The long-term, interest-free or low-interest rate loans and focus on deep tech will further encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation,” Kochhar added. 

“We are hopeful that in the post-election full Budget, the industry’s suggestions to reduce regulatory levies like license fee, deferring USOF contribution till the existing funds are exhausted, exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on Telecom equipment, waiving of GST on regulatory payments and refund of ITC, among others, will be considered and addressed by the Government during the year,” Kochhar said. 

Advertisement

He said the current customs duty exemption granted to vessels engaged in laying submarine cables in India, which lapsed on March 31 was extended till September 30. Telecom companies depend heavily on submarine cables for the high-speed transfer of data around the globe and this step will help in following the compliances, he added.  

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement