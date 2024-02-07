Advertisement

Potential value adds: The growth trends in the run up to the Interim Budget have been upbeat. However, in view of the current global headwinds, it becomes imminent for the government to continue its thrust on public capex. In its pre-Budget recommendations Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has sought a new panel on independent dispute which will ensure effective and time bound dispute resolution. Besides, FICCI has called for establishing a national taxonomy for green finance to enhance transparency in sustainable financing.

Corporate dispute settlement

In a bid to enhance dispute resolution mechanisms, FICCI proposes the creation of an independent forum comprising retired judges, professionals, or experts. This forum would focus on disputes at the assessment or post-assessment levels.

Credit image: Unsplash

Advertisement

The recommendations outline a structured approach, including strict timelines, limited adjournments, and draft order reviews, to ensure a fair and expedited resolution. This initiative aims to instill confidence in taxpayers, encouraging settlements and reducing the burden of litigation. In conclusion, FICCI Budget recommendations are comprehensive, addressing diverse facets of India's economic landscape.

FICCI advocates measures in comprehensive budget recommendations for 2024-25. The proposals align with the current global economic scenario and strive to fortify India's position as a key player in the international arena. As the country awaits the unveiling of the Interim Union Budget, FICCI recommendations reflect a forward-looking vision for economic resilience, innovation, and sustained growth.

Advertisement

Green finance for sustainable growth

Considering global developments and challenges, FICCI has called for establishing a national taxonomy for green finance to enhance transparency in sustainable financing. The suggestion stems from the belief that a well-defined standardised taxonomy, comparable to global frameworks, is essential for evaluating exposure to sustainable versus non-sustainable activities.

Advertisement

FICCI has underlined that this would enhance transparency in the financial sector, compelling institutions to set sustainability targets aligned with national and global goals. The core focus of FICCI recommendations is its chorus to sustain and intensify the thrust on investments.

Building on the encouraging data regarding capital formation and the increased investment-to-GDP ratio, FICCI emphasises the need for continued public capital expenditure, particularly in physical, social, and digital infrastructure. FICCI contends that India stands at a crucial juncture, and in light of global uncertainties, the government should persist with significant investments in the forthcoming budget.

Advertisement

Investments and innovation

A wholistic view of Indian economy from an investment point of view as a basis, FICCI has urged the government to keep a continuing focus on investments, especially in public capital expenditure for physical, social, and digital infrastructure. Reflecting sentiments of economists and corporate India, FICCI has stressed that a consistent thrust on public capex, as seen in previous Budgets must continue.

Advertisement

“Many global investors are today considering investment in India and extending such concessional tax regime for five years will ensure stability and certainty, thus bolstering confidence of investors to set up manufacturing units in India,” FICCI has said.

Highlighting need for recognising innovation, FICCI has put forth a suggestion for rationalising and expanding the existing patent box regime. FICCI's recommendations include extending concessional tax benefits to the sale of patented products manufactured in India and relaxing conditions related to joint patentees. FICCI also proposes extending the concessional tax rate to new R&D companies over the next five years to encourage investment in innovation.

Advertisement

Medium, small and micro enterprises

FICCI has sought for revising the qualifying criterion for mandatory registration on TReDS platform: The TReDS initiative by the government is a tool for MSMEs to access fund due at ease. It enables MSMEs to get funds at a cheaper cost with an option to select the offer from various banks without recourse to borrowing.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

At present, it is mandatory for all CPSEs and companies having annual turnover of more than Rs 500 crore to register on TReDS platform. FICCI has also asked for doing away with double taxation on buy-back through open market purchases by exempting Buyback Distribution Tax (BBT) in cases of listed shares bought back through the 'open market through stock exchange' method. The proposal aims to avoid redundant taxation and promote a conducive environment for shareholders.

Advertisement

FICCI has proposed collaboration between the banking industry and regulatory bodies to accelerate the creation of digital securities and tokenize collateral. This initiative is expected to streamline the verification process and enhance credit penetration through the use of blockchain-based, asset-specific utilities.

Start-up ecosystem

Reposing its faith in the startup ecosystem of the country, FICCI has advocated for the parity of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed and unlisted equities to boost investment in start-ups. it has urged for aligning the treatment of listed and unlisted equities will attract both domestic and international investors to the evolving start-up ecosystem

FICCI recommends extending the benefit of deferral of tax on ESOP perquisites to all employees, not limited to those in section 80IAC qualifying start-ups. The proposal aims to provide relief to employees and increase flexibility in managing tax liabilities related to ESOPs.

Advertisement