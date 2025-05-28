5 Mega IPOs Lined Up in Second Half Of 2025 You Simply Can’t Afford To Miss

The IPO trend that garnered pace last year seems unstoppable. As we inch closer to June 2025, the anticipation for six IPOs from Zepto to Boat grows with the cumulative value pegged between Rs 8,000-10,000 crore for the next month. Not just this, public listings also proved to be money makers for the early stage investors of IPO's that hit the D-Street early on like Swiggy.

5 Unmissable IPO's To Hit D-Street

Zepto IPO: One of the highly anticipated IPOs this year has to be of Zepto. The quick commerce company is working on a standalone food-delivery app and adopting a marketplace approach for its business. Indian investors have a 33 per cent stake in this e-commerce platform, and founders own around 20 per cent. The quick commerce platform aims to raise this share to approximately 50 per cent before its IPO

boAt IPO: The parent firm of the wearable electronics major boAt, Imagine Marketing Ltd., is planning to go public with an IPO worth $300–500 million in 2025. While the company filed its draft papers in 2022, the offering got delayed due to fluctuations in the market, as per reports. This attempt marks the company's second attempt to go public.

Groww IPO: Online stockbroking site Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, has initiated its IPO process by filing draft papers confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This move has caught the attention of investors, with expectations that Groww could raise between $700 million and $1 billion via a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale (OFS).

BlueStone IPO: Jewellery firm BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle is slated to launch its IPO in 2025, with the company already filing its draft papers with SEBI. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore with an offer for sale of up to 2.4 crore equity shares.

Moneyview IPO: Fintech unicorn Moneyview is a tech startup that's joined the bandwagon of upcoming initial public offering, as it seeks to capitalise on the maturing Indian startup ecosystem and a boom in the IPO market. The Tiger Global-backed startup has roped in Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, among others, as bankers for its proposed IPO, seeking to raise over around INR 3,411.3 crore.