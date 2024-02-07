Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Budget’s charging boost ignites India’s EV makers

EV players are upbeat on government's policy push to boost the EV industry.

Saqib Malik
Volkswagen EV
Volkswagen looks to bring entry-level EV in India | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

EV push from Budget: More than a decade after automobile sector players in India took tiny steps to introduce electric cars, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is leading the country’s ‘Energy Transition Goal’. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Union Budget speech made announcements regarding the government's policy push to boost the EV industry. Republic Business puts together key industry reactions. 

 

Advertisement

Charging infra 

The budget announcement for 2024-25 brings about a wave of positivity for the electric vehicle (EV) charging network industry, indicating a robust future for the EV sector and sustainability initiatives, says Akshit Bansal, CEO & Founder, Statiq, India's largest EV Charging Station Network.  

Advertisement

He said the government's steadfast commitment to supporting EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure is a proof to its dedication to fostering green growth and environmental sustainability.  “The expansion and strengthening of the EV ecosystem, as outlined in the budget, is in line with our company's mission to provide reliable and accessible charging solutions for EV users across the nation,” he added. 

With the government's backing, we are poised to witness a significant acceleration in the adoption of electric vehicles, further reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the environmental impact of traditional transportation methods, he said. 

Advertisement

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green has said that announcements made on the interim budget for Viksit Bharat illustrate the government's steadfast commitment to creating a developed India by 2047. 

“The significant progress gained in all aspects of infrastructure physical, digital, and social over the last decade demonstrates our multifaceted economic management, which effortlessly aligns focus on infrastructure building with aggressive capital expenditure; with inclusive and people-centric development,” the Kinetic CEO said.  

Advertisement

The allocation of 2.78 lakh crores to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is a clear indication of strides toward progress, particularly in fortifying the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, said Motwani. 

PMI Electro Mobility

The government's commitment to the expansion and fortification of the e-vehicle ecosystem, promote deployment of EVs for the masses, coupled with support for manufacturing and charging infrastructure, marks a pivotal moment, said Dr Aanchal Jain, CEO, PMI Electro Mobility.  

The government remains resolute in its commitment to expanding and sustaining this ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities for vendors engaged in the supply and installation of charging infrastructure. Simultaneously, it aims to create employment opportunities for the youth equipped with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of these vehicles.

Advertisement

"The EV sector was expecting an announcement in the interim budget regarding continuation of the Fame scheme for demand generation. We are hopeful to have this coming in the weeks ahead. We receive this budget with great enthusiasm, confidence and hope for the coming Amrit Kaal,” he added. 

“The government's unwavering commitment to advancing e-mobility exemplifies visionary leadership. The decision to accelerate the adoption of e-buses for public transport and provide extended support for charging infrastructure stands as a beacon of progress for the entire industry. Addressing a pivotal concern, the announcement of a Payment Security Mechanism reflects the government's proactive stance in fostering a conducive business environment.

Advertisement

The far-reaching benefits of the e-mobility sector's growth will not only reverberate throughout the industry but also extend to auto component and child part manufacturers. This ripple effect underscores the transformative power of sustainable transportation initiatives, igniting innovation and prosperity across the automotive landscape.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News26 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World28 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement