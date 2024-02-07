Budget’s charging boost ignites India’s EV makers

Advertisement

EV push from Budget: More than a decade after automobile sector players in India took tiny steps to introduce electric cars, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is leading the country’s ‘Energy Transition Goal’. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Union Budget speech made announcements regarding the government's policy push to boost the EV industry. Republic Business puts together key industry reactions.

Charging infra

The budget announcement for 2024-25 brings about a wave of positivity for the electric vehicle (EV) charging network industry, indicating a robust future for the EV sector and sustainability initiatives, says Akshit Bansal, CEO & Founder, Statiq, India's largest EV Charging Station Network.

He said the government's steadfast commitment to supporting EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure is a proof to its dedication to fostering green growth and environmental sustainability. “The expansion and strengthening of the EV ecosystem, as outlined in the budget, is in line with our company's mission to provide reliable and accessible charging solutions for EV users across the nation,” he added.

With the government's backing, we are poised to witness a significant acceleration in the adoption of electric vehicles, further reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the environmental impact of traditional transportation methods, he said.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green has said that announcements made on the interim budget for Viksit Bharat illustrate the government's steadfast commitment to creating a developed India by 2047.

“The significant progress gained in all aspects of infrastructure physical, digital, and social over the last decade demonstrates our multifaceted economic management, which effortlessly aligns focus on infrastructure building with aggressive capital expenditure; with inclusive and people-centric development,” the Kinetic CEO said.

The allocation of 2.78 lakh crores to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is a clear indication of strides toward progress, particularly in fortifying the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, said Motwani.

PMI Electro Mobility

The government's commitment to the expansion and fortification of the e-vehicle ecosystem, promote deployment of EVs for the masses, coupled with support for manufacturing and charging infrastructure, marks a pivotal moment, said Dr Aanchal Jain, CEO, PMI Electro Mobility.

The government remains resolute in its commitment to expanding and sustaining this ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities for vendors engaged in the supply and installation of charging infrastructure. Simultaneously, it aims to create employment opportunities for the youth equipped with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of these vehicles.

"The EV sector was expecting an announcement in the interim budget regarding continuation of the Fame scheme for demand generation. We are hopeful to have this coming in the weeks ahead. We receive this budget with great enthusiasm, confidence and hope for the coming Amrit Kaal,” he added.

“The government's unwavering commitment to advancing e-mobility exemplifies visionary leadership. The decision to accelerate the adoption of e-buses for public transport and provide extended support for charging infrastructure stands as a beacon of progress for the entire industry. Addressing a pivotal concern, the announcement of a Payment Security Mechanism reflects the government's proactive stance in fostering a conducive business environment.

The far-reaching benefits of the e-mobility sector's growth will not only reverberate throughout the industry but also extend to auto component and child part manufacturers. This ripple effect underscores the transformative power of sustainable transportation initiatives, igniting innovation and prosperity across the automotive landscape.”