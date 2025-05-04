Buffett Era Ends: Berkshire Investors Brace for Change as Greg Abel Prepares to Lead

Berkshire Hathaway investors are coming to terms with the end of an era as Warren Buffett, the legendary "Oracle of Omaha," prepares to hand over the reins of his $1.16 trillion empire to Vice Chairman Greg Abel.

Warren Buffett, 94, stunned tens of thousands of attendees at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting by announcing his decision to step down as CEO by year-end. The board will meet Sunday to formalize the leadership transition.

“There's been a premium on Berkshire because of Buffett,” said Mark Malek, CIO at Siebert.NXT. “Will people look at it the same way without him?”



Investors Split Between Optimism and Anxiety

While many shareholders expressed confidence in Abel’s capabilities, they also acknowledged the emotional and strategic vacuum Buffett’s exit will create.

"It's not Abel’s fault, but he doesn’t elicit the same excitement," said Richard Casterline from Denver. "Those are tough shoes to fill."



Abel, who oversees most non-insurance businesses at Berkshire, told shareholders he wants to be “more active, but in a positive way.” He emphasized that subsidiaries will continue to operate autonomously.

Analysts like Cathy Seifert believe Abel will strike a balance between preserving Buffett’s culture and introducing a more hands-on approach.



Can the Buffett Legacy Outlive the Man?

Investors like Daniel Hanson of Neuberger Berman praised Buffett’s careful succession planning. “This is Buffett’s baby,” he said. “Greg is the right person.” Others likened the moment to Steve Jobs handing Apple to Tim Cook, signaling a shift but not necessarily a decline. Under Abel, Berkshire may be quicker to divest underperforming businesses. While Buffett was famously patient, he wasn’t afraid to cut losses—like when he called the newspaper business “toast.” Abel's broad oversight includes businesses as varied as Geico, BNSF Railroad, Dairy Queen, and Iscar.

Buffett’s departure also casts doubt on the future of Berkshire’s iconic shareholder weekend, often dubbed “Woodstock for Capitalists.” “It’s our Coachella,” said Robert O’Connor, a family doctor from Canada. “It’s where people with the same moral compass gather.”