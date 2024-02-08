Advertisement

Bunds edge lower: Benchmark yields on Bunds experienced a slight decline on Thursday, retracting from a recent one-month high propelled by hawkish statements from central bank officials on both sides of the Atlantic. Market caution prevailed ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the session.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams emphasised that it is premature to advocate for rate cuts, stating that the central bank still has some ground to cover in achieving the 2 per cent inflation target. Simultaneously, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel asserted that the ECB would maintain key policy rates at restrictive levels until it gained confidence in the sustainable return of inflation to its 2 per cent target.

Euro bonds vulnerable

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, serving as the euro area benchmark, dipped by 2 basis points to 2.19 per cent, retracting from its highest level since December 13, which stood at 2.215 per cent in early trading.

Hauke Siemssen, rate strategist at Commerzbank, noted, "Euro zone government bonds remain in a vulnerable position, with short-end Bunds underperforming as ambitious rate cuts are increasingly challenged and priced out." The hawkish stance in Schnabel's comments contributed to weakness in the short-end Bunds.

Money market indicators suggest approximately a 40 per cent probability of the ECB implementing rate cuts in March and around 135 basis points of easing in 2024.

Challenging year for bonds

Analysts anticipate the US core consumer price index to remain at 0.3 per cent in December from the previous month, with year-on-year inflation expected to be 3.8 per cent, down from November's 4 per cent, according to a poll.

Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research Americas at ING, commented on the challenges ahead, stating, "Most of the falls from 9 per cent to 3 per cent have come from base effects. We expect that inflation will fall. But we need to be shown the money, as does the market."

Citi analysts predicted a challenging year for bond supply in 2024, despite the initial supply and demand dynamics in January. Some analysts attribute the boosted demand for bonds to the market perception that yields are currently at their highest levels in 2024.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield, representing the euro area periphery benchmark, decreased by 2.5 basis points to 3.82 per cent. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields reached 160 basis points, marking its lowest level in 2024.

(with Reuters inputs)