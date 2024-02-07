Buzzing Business: Ayodhya turns into an economic hub; investment magnet

Advertisement

Business boom at Ayodhya: The religious fervour, witnessed during the inaugural ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Monday, has also seen a boom in business led by trade houses from across the country. Ever since the declaration of Shri Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony, Ayodhya has thrived as an economic powerhouse. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the pan-India traders’ body has pegged business worth Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000 crore to be generated with the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The hospitality, aviation, clothing, and even accessory brands, have come up with theme-based products and services apt for the occasion. Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Trade activity takes off at Ayodhya

The Ayodhya airport witnessed 40 charter flight arrivals and departures on Sunday and is scheduled to handle over 100 similar flights for the ceremony. Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the pan-India traders’ body told Republic Business, that people in large numbers having gathered at Ayodhya has provided a suitable opportunity for the business fraternity to set the cash registers rigging. As per Khandelwal, business transactions worth Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000 crore are set to be generated, at the end of the consecration ceremony on Monday.

“Traders and business persons from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have gathered at the holy site and proactively doing trade and commerce activities. The hospitality, aviation, clothing, and even accessory brands have generated theme-based products and services, which are apt for the occasion. We expect trade worth Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 crore to take place at the culmination of the consecration ceremony,” Khandelwal said.

Image credit: Unsplash

Commenting on the huge aviation influx into Ayodhya, Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One, which operates several private jets. said the charter business is at the forefront of aviation operations at Ayodhya. “The surge in demand for charter flights significant opportunities for the market to fully realise the potential of charters in aviation. The increased interest from high-profile travellers including business leaders reflects a growing market for exclusive and tailored aviation services.” Mirchandani said. The opening of new airports and the expansion of aviation infrastructure in India, coupled with the rising demand for private and charter flights, aligns well with our businesses, Mirchandani said. “The ability to provide leasing and charter flights coupled with strategic planning to meet the surge in demand, can ensure that the market is well-equipped to handle increased demand as well as emergency,” the Sky One Chairman added.

The Radisson Hotel Group is among the hotel chains that have set up their presence in Ayodhya. Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya is an early entrant to Ayodhya, said KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Kachuex reaffirmed Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to providing good hospitality experiences in top Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country. "Our presence in Ayodhya is yet another stride in our mission to spread the warmth of our brand across the nation," Kachru said.

Specialty food offerings

Located over 2,600 kilometers from each other, Maharashtra and Kashmir, are offering exotic specialties at Ayodhya in their unqiue ways. While almost 7,000 kilograms of Nagpur’s specialty ‘Ram Halwa’, prepared by celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar, will be relished by over 1.5 lakh devotees in days to come, the mega offering is being stuffed with 300 kilograms of dry fruit and a dash of saffron. With 900 kg suji and 2000 litres of milk, 'Ram Halwa' is a real treat prepared by noted Nagpur chef Vishnu Manohar, who has fond memories of his visits to Kashmir.

Image credit: Unsplash

Speaking with Republic Business, Sanjay Nahar, Founder-Director of Pune-based organisation ‘Sarhad’, which has been working for the welfare of the country’s border areas for over three decades, told Republic Business that the culinary exchange at the holy site has struck a chord with food lovers. The key takeaway is that dry fruit varieties have made a major value addition to the Ram Halwa, he said. “ Every year, Kashmir records the highest tourist influx from Maharashtra, and on a momentous occasion the Himalayan valley and Maharashtra’s food capital Nagpur, have added one more feather to its hat,” Nahar said.

Extending its old-world hospitality to mega celebrations at Ayodhya, a non-profit organisation ‘Positive Kashmir’ was recently reported to have offered a customised saffron package for the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A diverse culinary journey has been extended at the Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, with a range of restaurants and bars, the company said in a statement. “The RGB restaurant offers local and international favourites, while the rooftop restaurant provides a distinctive culinary experience. Guests can also unwind at the terrace coffee shop, indulging in pastries, cakes, and breads from the hotel's in-house bakery,” the Radisson statement added.

Among other initiatives, Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate ITC is providing pure cow ghee, or clarified butter for thousands of ‘diyas’ as part of the consecration ceremony. ITC's Ghee brand, Aashirvaad Svasthi will be used for illuminating ‘diyas’ during the day. Besides, ITC's incense sticks are also being used on the occasion.

Personalised accessories in vogue

The inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir and the religious fervor on the occasion have made companies wear a thinking cap. From clothes and accessories to gadgets and gizmos, “Shri Ram theme-based” customised product lines are in vogue . A cursory look at e-several commerce portals, shows special products offered in a riot of colour and embellishments.

The interior decoration of a car designed in the form of a hanging artifact to be placed on the rearview mirror is priced at Rs 240 on Amazon. Artificial jewellery and mobile phone covers are also hot-selling products, for which the shoppers are shelling out any cost between Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.

Helmet maker Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited has unveiled the “Jai Shree Ram Edition SBH-34”. This special edition helmet pays homage to the cultural significance of the event, blending spirituality with cutting-edge technology. "There are imprints of Lord Rama and Ayodhya on the helmet. The Jai Shree Ram Edition SBH-34 will forever remain in the Steelbird product portfolio, always available for discerning buyers who seek a blend of tradition, safety, and style," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird.

