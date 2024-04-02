Advertisement

BYD EV sales fall: China's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, BYD, reported a 43 per cent decline in first-quarter 2024 sales compared to the previous quarter, allowing Tesla to reclaim its position as the world's largest EV seller.

BYD sold 300,114 EVs in the first quarter, a significant drop from the record 526,409 units sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 when it surpassed Tesla. Despite this decline, BYD's first-quarter sales were up 13.4 per cent from the same period last year.

Advertisement

Tesla's first-quarter deliveries totaled 386,810 vehicles, marking a decline of 20.2 per cent from the prior quarter and 8.5 per cent from a year ago. The decline in Tesla's sales can be attributed to softer demand and increased competition in the Chinese market, where local rivals like BYD intensified a price war to attract buyers.

Tesla's resurgence

Tesla's resurgence as the top-selling EV brand highlights its global dominance and resilience in the face of challenges, especially as both companies anticipate a slowdown in Chinese EV sales growth this year. BYD's brief reign as the top seller was driven by aggressive price cuts in the domestic market.

BYD's total vehicle sales for the first quarter reached 626,263 units, up 13.4 per cent from a year earlier but down 33.7 per cent from the record set in the previous quarter. March sales were particularly strong, reaching 302,459 vehicles, a 46 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Advertisement

The company's electric models saw a 36.3 per cent year-on-year increase in March sales, while plug-in hybrid sales rose by 56.4 per cent to 161,729 units.

BYD has responded to Tesla's price competition by cutting prices on its latest models by 5 per cent to 20 per cent from earlier versions. Last week, BYD set a sales target of 3.6 million units for 2024, a 20 per cent increase from its record-breaking sales last year.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)