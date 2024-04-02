×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

BYD's first quarter EV sales Fall, ceding top spot to Tesla

Tesla's first-quarter deliveries totaled 386,810 vehicles, marking a decline of 20.2 per cent from the prior quarter.

Reported by: Business Desk
BYD Yuan Plus
BYD Yuan Plus | Image:BYD website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BYD EV sales fall: China's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, BYD, reported a 43 per cent decline in first-quarter 2024 sales compared to the previous quarter, allowing Tesla to reclaim its position as the world's largest EV seller.

BYD sold 300,114 EVs in the first quarter, a significant drop from the record 526,409 units sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 when it surpassed Tesla. Despite this decline, BYD's first-quarter sales were up 13.4 per cent from the same period last year.

Advertisement

Tesla's first-quarter deliveries totaled 386,810 vehicles, marking a decline of 20.2 per cent from the prior quarter and 8.5 per cent from a year ago. The decline in Tesla's sales can be attributed to softer demand and increased competition in the Chinese market, where local rivals like BYD intensified a price war to attract buyers.

Tesla's resurgence

Tesla's resurgence as the top-selling EV brand highlights its global dominance and resilience in the face of challenges, especially as both companies anticipate a slowdown in Chinese EV sales growth this year. BYD's brief reign as the top seller was driven by aggressive price cuts in the domestic market.

BYD's total vehicle sales for the first quarter reached 626,263 units, up 13.4 per cent from a year earlier but down 33.7 per cent from the record set in the previous quarter. March sales were particularly strong, reaching 302,459 vehicles, a 46 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Advertisement

The company's electric models saw a 36.3 per cent year-on-year increase in March sales, while plug-in hybrid sales rose by 56.4 per cent to 161,729 units.

BYD has responded to Tesla's price competition by cutting prices on its latest models by 5 per cent to 20 per cent from earlier versions. Last week, BYD set a sales target of 3.6 million units for 2024, a 20 per cent increase from its record-breaking sales last year.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a few seconds ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

a few seconds ago
Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

2 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

8 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

10 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

12 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

15 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

17 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

18 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

19 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

19 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

21 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

22 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

26 minutes ago
Tesla

Tesla misses Q1 delivery

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo